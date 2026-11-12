Frankie Muniz released from hospital after crashing at Daytona racetrack

The former actor said he was "a little sore" after crashing at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Frankie Muniz, the “Malcolm in the Middle” actor and racecar driver, was released from a Florida hospital after he was injured during a practice-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday.

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Muniz, 40, said he was “little sore” after crashing. He was at the speedway for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, WFTV reported.

He was unable to compete in the event.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight,” Muniz said in a statement. “I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.”

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According to NASCAR.com, Muniz and NASCAR driver Austin Cindric were preparing to represent Team Air Force in the exhibition race. The race benefits six nonprofits that support military and veteran communities through the Proud to Honor Fund.

Muniz was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards for his work in “Malcolm in the Middle,” ESPN reported. The former child actor also appeared in films such as “Big Fat Liar,” “Deuces Wild,” “Agent Cody Banks” and “Racing Stripes.”

Actor and race car driver Frankie Muniz was hospitalized Wednesday following a practice-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway, according to his racing team. Muniz is "awake and alert." according to his racing team. https://t.co/T53QBoaIG3 — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2026

Muniz has anchored Team Reaume’s No. 33 Ford in NASCAR’s Truck Series the last two seasons. According to NASCAR.com, his best career showing in the Truck Series was a 10th-place finish the Daytona season opener last year.

While racing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, Muniz had 11 top-10 finishes.

In 2024, Muniz split his time between the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck Series, competing in six races overall ESPN reported.

He took a break from acting in 2006 and competed in the Champ Car Atlantic Championship Series from 2007 to 2009, according to the sports news outlet.

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