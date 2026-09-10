Harry Styles announces additional ‘Together, Together’ tour dates

FILE PHOTO: Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. Styles announced he is adding 25 more concerts to his current tour. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Harry Styles’ road trip has gotten a bit longer.

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The singer announced that more dates have been added to the stadium concert series.

Rolling Stone said he told fans via email, “When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined,” adding, “I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night. That’s why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates.”

He said that the idea of adding more dates was “daunting.”

Hours after sending the email on Wednesday, he released the list of cities that he’ll be performing in 2027.

In all, there will be 25 shows in 12 locations across the globe, according to Variety.

They are:

April 2-3, Phoenix

April 9-10, Dallas

April 23-24, Pasadena

May 7-8, Toronto

May 21-22, Atlanta

May 28-29, Chicago

July 2-3, Berlin

July 16-17, Paris

July 30-31, Madrid

Aug. 7-8, Rome

Aug 18-20, Dublin

Aug 25 and 27-28, London

Styles’ team said tickets will range from $60 to $300, but there will also be economical ones for about $20 called “Unpredictable Fun Tickets.” The details for those tickets have not been released.

He will also be on stage with a variety of opening acts, including Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, and Tears for Fears, with each city having a different opener, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tickets for all but the Berlin and North American legs will go on sale on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time), while the remainder will go on sale on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. local time.

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