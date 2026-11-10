Heaven scent: K-9 helps track down 2 boys who went missing in rural area of Florida

File photo. One of the department's K-9 dogs helped find two boys who had gone missing in a remote area of the county.

A K-9 for a west-central Florida sheriff’s office is being called a hero after he sniffed out the location of two boys who had gone missing in a remote area of Manatee County.

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The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video taken on Oct. 27, showing a bloodhound named Cane helping to find the two youths.

According to the sheriff’s office, its aviation unit had been searching a remote area of rural Manatee County when Cane, a bloodhound with the department’s K-9 unit, picked up the boys’ trail.

“When the search gets tough, sometimes it takes a nose like K9 Cane’s to get the job done!” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

The bloodhound zeroed in on the boys, leading his handler to the youths within 10 minutes, WFLA reported. The boys were found in thick brush and were safely recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s department did not reveal the ages of the boys, or how long they had been missing. They also did not say exactly where the search was conducted.

In the video, Cane appeared to be excited that he had found the boys.

“Cane, atta boy! Atta boy!” one deputy can be heard on the video as the dog barks. “You found them, Cane. That’s a nice boy.”

“As you can see in the video, Cane was pretty excited about his successful find -- and rightfully so!” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. “A great example of why we are grateful to have such a well-trained bloodhound team, ready when it matters most. Thanks to K9 Cane, his handler and other deputies for getting these boys home safely!”

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