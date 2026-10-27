Hertz offers promotion to ‘drive the vote’

FILE PHOTO: Hertz car rental office in New York. The company is offering an election-day promotion to help "drive the vote."

Hertz is trying to make sure those who need to get to the polls can do so with its latest promotion.

[ Read more trending news ]

The car rental company is trying to “drive the vote” with its Free Day on Election Day deal.

From now until Nov. 3, customers can get a free day on a car rental of two consecutive days at participating locations.

“With thousands of neighborhood locations nationwide, Hertz is making reliable transportation more affordable for people without a car or those who need one for early voting or Election Day,” the company said in a news release.

Those looking to take advantage of the deal must book through Hertz.com and use PC code 211636. For more information, click here.

The rental page says the discount excludes convertibles and large SUVs.

Visit our website as we get closer to Election Day for additional savings, promotions and deals.

©2026 Cox Media Group