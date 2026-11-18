File photo. A federal grand jury indicted an Illinois man in the case of threats against an ethanol plant in Peoria last week.

PEORIA, Ill. — A federal grand jury indicted a central Illinois man on two felony charges in connection with a bomb threat that led to evacuations last week near an ethanol facility in Peoria, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

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According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, Andrew M. Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, was indicted by a federal grand jury. He was charged with one count of transmitting via interstate or foreign commerce a threat to unlawfully damage and destroy the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria by means of fire and an explosive, and one count of making threatening interstate communications.

Kozak made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Peoria Journal Star reported. He requested a detention hearing, which will be held on Friday, according to the newspaper.

🚨#INDICTMENT: A grand jury returned an indictment charging Andrew M. Kozak with one count of transmitting via interstate or foreign commerce a threat to unlawfully damage and destroy the BioUrga Renewables plant in Peoria, Illinois, by means of fire and an explosive, and one count of making threatening interstate communication. To read more about this investigation, please visit: https://t.co/Mjeqly64A3. SAC Presley: "The FBI remains steadfast in our mission to defend the homeland against criminal and national security threats. We are grateful for the continued vigilance of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and emergency responders who bravely stepped forward to protect our community. The public is reminded to report any suspicious or threatening behavior to law enforcement immediately by calling 9-1-1, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or https://t.co/pygnb6gBKP.” #FBISpringfield is grateful to the community of Peoria and the countless number of local, state, and federal law enforcement partners and emergency responders for their support. — FBI Springfield (@FBISpringfield) November 17, 2026

The indictment alleged that Kozak emailed the threat to BioUrja on Nov. 13, stating that explosives had been placed at the facility.

That prompted a “significant law enforcement response” and a mandatory evacuation order for those living or working within a one-mile radius of the plant in Peoria and East Peoria, Illinois. The order was lifted on Nov. 14, prosecutors said.

Federal officials raided Kozak’s home and arrested him on Monday morning, according to the JournalStar.

“Threats to public safety generate fear in our community and cause significant disruption to residents, who deserve to go about their days free of worry about impending violence,” Gregory M. Gilmore, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, said in a statement. “My Office is committed to prosecuting these serious crimes. We are grateful to our federal and local law enforcement partners for their dedicated work in furtherance of community safety.”

Kozak was identified as a suspect “quickly” in the case, Gilmore told the JournalStar. He did not elaborate on how officials were able to identify him as a suspect.

USA Today, citing Kozak’s LinkedIn page, reported that the suspect had been a process trainee at the ethanol plant since February.

If convicted, Kozak faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the first count, along with a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, according to prosecutors. The maximum penalty for the second count is five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

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