Jay-Z will headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show

The rapper will headline Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027.

Jay-Z will be the headline act at halftime for Super Bowl LXI in February.

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The 25-time Grammy Award winner, whose Roc Nation company has helped produce Super Bowl halftime shows, will step onto the stage on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

ESPN announced the show during halftime of Monday night’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in a statement released by the NFL. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

GOAT’s out of the bag. @sc #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLXI https://t.co/6wnIqTKjZB — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 27, 2026

Roc Nation has helped the NFL choose the Super Bowl halftime headliner since 2020, according to The Athletic.

“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him.

“I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

[ Disney+ will stream Super Bowl LXI ]

Jay-Z, 56, born Shawn Corey Carter, has earned 89 Grammy Award nominations, the second-most in history behind his wife, Beyoncé.

His hits include “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem),” “99 Problems” and “Empire State of Mind,” his collaboration with Alicia Keys.

The news about the halftime show was not a surprise.

Puck reported last week that Jay-Z was the choice to headline the event.

Super Bowl LXI will be the first one produced by ESPN. It was announced earlier this month that in addition to broadcasts on ESPN and ABC, the NFL’s marquee game would also be available on Disney+.

Super Bowl LX’s halftime show was headlined by Bad Bunny.

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