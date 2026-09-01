Jerry Stovall, former LSU star, coach, dies at 85

File photo. The 1962 Heisman Trophy runner-up, who starred at LSU and later coached at his alma mater during the early 1980s, died on Aug. 31. He was 85.

Jerry Stovall, a two-way football star for LSU who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1962 and later coached at his alma mater, died on Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was 85.

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LSU announced the death of the two-time All-America player who was nicknamed “Mr. Everything.” No cause was given.

During his career at the university, Stovall played halfback, safety and kick returner, NOLA.com reported.

His coach at LSU, Charlie McClendon, called Stovall “the most complete football player I have ever seen.”

The native of West Monroe, Louisiana, played at LSU from 1960 to 1962. He finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Oregon State quarterback Terry Baker, according to NOLA.com.

Stovall finished his college career with 1,081 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, The Associated Press reported. He also had 452 receiving yards, had nearly 700 return yards and had seven interceptions.

He was the No. 1 pick of the St. Louis Cardinals (and second overall) in the 1963 NFL draft. Stovall would be named to three Pro Bowls during his nine seasons in the NFL, WAFB reported.

LSU Athletics mourns the loss of Tiger great and former head coach Jerry Stovall pic.twitter.com/PiyMlKr2bz — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 31, 2026

He played mostly defense during his pro career, excelling at safety. Stovall intercepted 18 passes and had 243 return yards. He returned two picks for touchdowns and recovered six fumbles.

Stovall also handled punting chores for the Cardinals, averaging 40.2 yards per kick.

After his pro career ended, Stovall returned to LSU as an assistant coach under McClendon. He was named head coach in 1980 after McClendon’s replacement, Bo Rein, died in a plane crash, according to the television station.

As head coach, Stovall led the Tigers to the Orange Bowl after the 1982 season. His overall record at LSU was 22-21-2, NOLA.com reported.

Stovall also was the athletic director at Louisiana Tech from 1990 to 1993 and was the longtime CEO and president of the Greater Baton Rouge Sports Foundation, according to the news outlet.

RIP Jerry Stovall



The LSU Tiger All American was the Cardinals top draft pick in 1963 and played nine years with the Big Red. He teamed with Hall of Famer Larry Wilson at safety and played in 3 Pro Bowls.#JerryStovall was 85. pic.twitter.com/2HJE7UxnA6 — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) September 1, 2026

He was named to the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1977 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1981. In 2018, LSU retired Stovall’s No. 21 jersey, NOLA.com reported.

Stovall was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

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