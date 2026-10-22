JJ Watt will replace Tony Romo as analyst on CBS’ NFL broadcasts

The former defensive star will be CBS Sports' No. 1 analyst for NFL games.

Former NFL defensive great JJ Watt will be the lead NFL game analyst for CBS Sports, the network announced on Thursday.

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Watt, who spent 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals, will replace Tony Romo was the network’s No. 1 game analyst, ESPN reported.

Watt had been working in an interim role, but CBS Sports announced a multiyear agreement for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

CBS Sports and Romo had parted ways after the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was arrested during a July traffic stop in Milwaukee on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Romo, who had been CBS’ lead NFL analyst since 2017, pleaded no contest to the charge on Sept. 1. He left his post several weeks ago.

In a statement released by CBS Sports, Watt, 37, said he was “incredibly honored and grateful” to call games for the network as a lead analyst.

From the first meeting in Arizona with David Berson & Ross Molloy, to the brotherhood of the NFL Today desk, an unforgettable year with Ian, Evan, Ken & crew and now alongside legendary Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson, Rikhoff and the whole crew. What an honor & privilege. Grateful 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9tNPRx94bL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 22, 2026

“From the brotherhood of ‘The NFL Today’ to my crews calling games, I couldn’t ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey,” Watt said.

While Romo was on hiatus, Watt called games with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, USA Today reported.

[ Tony Romo parts ways with CBS Sports after no-contest plea ]

Watt will join Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on a permanent basis and will be on the microphone when CBS Sports broadcasts Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta in February 2028, ESPN reported.

David Berson, chairman of the newly formed Skydance’s Global Sports Group, said “we are thrilled to have (Watt) leading our NFL coverage.”

“I’ve had a front-row seat to JJ’s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his Hall-of-Fame playing career,” Berson said in a statement. “He’s insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate. He has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels.”

Watt began calling games in 2025 alongside Ian Eagle after two seasons working for CBS’ studio show, “The NFL Today,” USA Today reported.

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