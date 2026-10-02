Ken Urker, ex-fiancé of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, dies

The former fiancé of Gypsy Rose Blanchard has died.

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TMZ reported that Ken Urker was found unresponsive at his Louisiana home on Oct. 1.

The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he was found dead upon their arrival and that his death is under investigation.

Urker and Blanchard became engaged as she was in prison. They broke up and she married Ryan Anderson while still behind bars. After Blanchard and Anderson ended their relationship, she returned to Urker and had a daughter, Aurora Raina, together in December 2024, according to TMZ.

She was serving time for the murder of her mother.

Blanchard released a statement after Urker’s death.

“Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase,” she told People.

The sheriff did not release a cause of death, E! News said, but Blanchard told People that she believed that he overdosed.

“I don’t know if it was intentional or not,” Blanchard told the publication. “He was not in a good state of mind lately.”

“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure,” she said. “I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment.”

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