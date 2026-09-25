Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood to return for ‘American Idol’ season 25

AMERICAN IDOL - ABC's "American Idol" stars Ryan Seacrest, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. They are returning for the 25th season of the competition show. (Disney/Brian Bowen Smith)

Big changes are coming for “American Idol” but one thing that is not changing is the judges and host.

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Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie will once again fill the roles of judges while Ryan Seacrest will remain as host, Deadline reported.

They are all returning for season 25 of the music competition show.

Bryan announced the news, which wasn’t entirely unexpected, during his concert in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 24. Underwood was there in person while Richie joined by video on the big screen.

“American Idol” was already renewed for its upcoming season in July, the 10th on ABC, Deadline explained. Auditions started last month with the Idol Across America tour.

One big change that was already announced is that it’s moving from the West Coast to the East, packing up from Los Angeles and relocating to Georgia.

[ Previous: ‘American Idol’ moving production from LA to Georgia ]

Richie recently underwent a procedure to correct atrial fibrillation.

His representative said, “The doctor said everything went perfectly. Lionel is doing great, but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon,” Billboard reported.

The new season will air in 2027, but the premiere date has not been announced, according to Billboard.

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