‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular hospitalized after suspected overdose

MIAMI — Clavicular, the “looksmaxxing” influencer and streamer, was hospitalized in Miami on Tuesday after suffering a suspected overdose as he was streaming, according to published reports.

The 20-year-old online streamer, whose legal name is Braden Eric Peters, was taken to a Miami hospital, The Hollywood Reporter and WFOR reported. He was in stable condition.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews were called to the corner of 9th Street and South Miami Avenue after receiving reports of a possible overdose of a 20-year-old man, WFOR reported.

A source close to Clavicular told CBS News that the influencer was suspected of having had an overdose.

Clavicular was livestreaming on Kick with two other influencers in a Miami-area mall when he apparently collapsed, People reported. He makes more than $100,000 a month from the streaming service, The New York Times reported.

TMZ reported that it obtained the 911 dispatch audio from the incident. Dispatchers were alerted at about 5:46 p.m., the website reported.

In the livestream, Clavicular can be seen speaking with a young woman while appearing to be under the influence and reportedly slurring his words, allegedly telling her that he was “destroyed right now,” according to the magazine.

The video abruptly ended, WFOR reported.

Video later shared on social media purportedly showed the streamer being carried by several people to a black car as an ambulance arrived at the scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clavicular belongs to the Looksmaxxer online community that holds male attractiveness as the key to worldly achievement, the Times reported.

The trend includes healthy grooming but also employs practices such as using a hammer to enhance features by smashing facial bones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clavicular has advocated the practice.

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