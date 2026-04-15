WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia marries former wrestler Patrick Ellrich

The longtime WWE ring announcer got married to Patrick Ellrich -- who wrestled as Hayden Young -- on April 12.

LAS VEGAS — It’s WrestleMania 42 week, and pro wrestling’s marquee event kicked off with love in the air.

Longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia married former pro wrestler Patrick Ellrich on April 12, The Takedown page on Sports Illustrated reported. Ellrich wrestled under his stage name, Hayden Young.

For the second consecutive year, WrestleMania will be held in Las Vegas. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, will be staged at Allegiant Stadium.

“It does make too much sense,” Ellrich told Sports Illustrated about getting married during WrestleMania week. “Yeah, it’s like, boom, we get married, and then we’re off to Vegas for a WrestleMania honeymoon.”

Garcia, 59, revealed her engagement to Ellrich in November 2025, according to Wrestlezone.

LILIAN GARCIA APPRECIATION POST



ONE OF THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT MAN.



💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐#WWERAW



pic.twitter.com/aekAXc691n — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 27, 2026

She debuted with WWE in 1999 during the wrestling promotion’s “Attitude Era” for a decade-long stint. After a two-year hiatus, she returned to the WWE ring in 2011.

Garcia confessed that the couple had planned to do a larger wedding, but decided that simplicity was the better route.

“Yeah, we were gonna do a bigger wedding with more friends,” she told Sports Illustrated. “Trish Stratus was ready to fly in. Candice Michelle, like yeah, there were some people that were ready to fly in.

“But as we were preparing, it started getting very overwhelming. So, the joy started depleting and the stress of it started piling on.”

Garcia told the magazine that she “went into her prayer closet” to find a solution.

“I went in there and I’m talking to God, and I’m just literally, like, ‘God, I know this is supposed to be about the unity of us and you being there to unite us. Why is this becoming so overwhelming and so stressful?’” she said. “And all I kept hearing was, make it simple. Make it simple.”

That is what Garcia and Ellrich decided to do. They characterized their ceremony as perfect, intimate and beautiful.

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