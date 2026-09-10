Lucky lottery winner: Ohio man buys 3 Pick 5 winning tickets on same day

A man in Montgomery County cashed three Pick 5 tickets that he bought on the same day, lottery officials said.

An Ohio man really beat the odds last month.

According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, the Montgomery County resident bought three separate tickets for the Ohio Lottery Pick 5 game on Aug. 22. He came up a winner on all three tickets, lottery officials said.

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Lottery officials said the odds of matching all five numbers straight on one ticket are 1 in 100,000.

The winning tickets were purchased at Taylor Mart in Huber Heights.

It was unclear how much the man won on each ticket, WJW reported. However, after mandatory 26.75% state and federal withholdings, he will clear $54,937.50, lottery officials said.

According to the lottery site, a $1 straight play of all five numbers would be worth $50,000.

The Pick 5 drawings are held daily, seven days a week, at 12:29 p.m. ET and 7:29 p.m. ET.

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