Man accused of shooting at teens who were ‘going too fast’ in vehicle

Samuel Avery Cook was arrested on Wednesday by Dothan police.

A South Alabama man is accused of threatening to shoot two teens riding in a vehicle because the car was “going too fast,” authorities said Thursday.

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According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Samuel Avery Cook, 33, of Dothan, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

Police said that on Oct. 16, Cook allegedly confronted two males, aged 21 and 17, about driving too fast down Jimmie Lane in Dothan.

Words were exchanged between the trio, with Cook allegedly assaulting the 17-year-old, WTVY reported.

After both parties were separated, Cook allegedly returned with a firearm, police said.

Police said that Cook allegedly told the two males he was going to “kill several people” and opened fire at them. The victims hid behind a vehicle, which was damaged by the gunfire.

During their investigation, police officers learned that Cook had been fired from his job a week earlier and was a suspect in a criminal mischief case.

Cook was booked into the Dale County Jail and is being held without bond, online booking records show.

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