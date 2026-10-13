Man sentenced in deadly flag football game shooting

FILE PHOTO: A man was sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting after a flag football game.

A man will spend more than a decade behind bars for first-degree murder after being convicted of shooting a football rival after a flag football game.

[ Read more trending news ]

The shooting happened in 2021 at Watkins Elementary School in Washington, D.C, WRC reported

Antonio Hawley, 18 at the time, was playing in the flag football game against Aaron Wiggins, 26.

The U.S. attorney’s office said there was “continued trash talk between Wiggins and members of Hawley’s team,” but in the end Wiggins had scored the winning touchdown.

As the teams packed up, the prosecutor said that Hawley pulled out a gun from a teammate’s bag and shot at Wiggins 17 times, killing him, according to WRC.

Hawley is now 23 years old. He was found guilty in February of first-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license, WUSA reported.

He was sentenced in D.C. Superior Court on Oct. 9, just over five years after the shooting, to 32 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

©2026 Cox Media Group