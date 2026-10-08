MLB proposes 154-game regular season

FILE PHOTO: A detailed view of a Rawlings baseball before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. MLB has proposed a shorter season for 2029 as labor negotiations continue. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Changes could be afoot in Major League Baseball.

[ Read more trending news ]

The league has “proposed returning to a 154-game Regular Season, best-of-seven Division Series, and opponent selection in the Wild Card and Division Series,” the MLB posted on X Thursday.

The shorter season would start in 2029 and would provide a weekly day off that would benefit “player health.” It would also allow for additional Postseason games due to a best-of-seven Division Series.

In addition, starting next year, the higher-seeded clubs in the wild card and division series would select their opponets. The 3 Seed would select whether to play the 5 or 6 Seed after the end of the regular season.

The 1 Seed would pick which Wild Card winner to play immediately after the Wild Card Series was done.

MLB has proposed returning to a 154-game Regular Season, best-of-seven Division Series, and opponent selection in the Wild Card and Division Series



Starting in 2029, shortening the season to a 154-game schedule would create a standard weekly off day benefiting player health, and… pic.twitter.com/Zp5zO6xSGr — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

The Major League Baseball Players Association, or MLBPA, the union representing the players, released a statement, saying that the players will review the proposals and will respond at the bargaining table. The union said that the league still wants a salary cap and “a system that guts player rights and compensation.”

Statement on today’s bargaining session pic.twitter.com/Z87gm778J1 — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 8, 2026

Currently, the league plays 162 games during the regular season, according to CBS Sports.

The American League played 154-game schedules from 1920-1961, while the National League played a year longer, through 1962.

The union has wanted to go to a shorter schedule, citing injuries and workloads, CBS Sports reported.

The current contract between the players and the MLB expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. If there is no agreement, the owners are expected to lock out players.

© 2026 Cox Media Group