Nashville International Airport step closer to being renamed for Dolly Parton

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The process for renaming Nashville International Airport for legend Dolly Parton is getting closer to takeoff.

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The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority voted unanimously on Friday to start the process, WTVF reported.

The vote was 6-0 and was the first formal step.

But a few more things still need to happen, including deciding how they’ll honor Parton’s name as part of the airport’s identity.

[ Related: Listen to Dolly Parton’s first posthumous song, ‘Bound to Ride’ ]

The authority called it a “multifaceted process,” with more information expected in the next few months, the agency said in a news release.

Still, the airport’s X account celebrated the news on Friday.

It's official! The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously, 6 to 0, to modify our existing naming policy, marking the first step toward renaming Nashville International Airport® in honor of Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/e1N7oF6PBo — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) September 11, 2026

WKRN reported that the airport authority had already changed its naming policy, which required a person to be dead for two years before the airport could be named for them.

Nashville used to be called Berry Field Nashville for Col. Harry S. Berry of the Works Progress Administration, which built it. Its airport code is BNA, which the board said it wants to keep.

Parton died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80 from cancer, “Good Morning America” reported. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Aug. 28.

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