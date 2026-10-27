Noah Wyle named Sexiest Man Alive

FILE PHOTO: Honoree Noah Wyle attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at Warner Bros. Studios on October 11, 2026, in Burbank, California. People magazine selected Wyle as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors)

People magazine has named “The Pitt” and “ER” star Noah Wyle as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2026.

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The actor said he initially thought his selection was a joke.

“I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” he said in the magazine’s feature article.

But it was his wife who made him realize he was chosen for the annual honor.

“She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting,” he said.

People noted this is not the first time they have chosen him as a sex symbol. He, along with his “ER” castmates, including Sexiest Man Alive two-time honoree George Clooney, was featured in the magazine’s “Sexy Men of ‘ER’” issue.

Wyle has thoughts on what his former co-star will think now that he’s joined him as Sexiest Man Alive.

“I think he’ll be amused and feel, hopefully, like a proud papa, that I’ve come of gray-haired age,” Wyle said.

0 of 29 Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive FILE PHOTO: Honoree Noah Wyle attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at Warner Bros. Studios on October 11, 2026, in Burbank, California. People magazine selected Wyle as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors) (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Bo) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Bailey attends Time100 Next at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025, in New York City. People magazine selected Bailey as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2025. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive John Krasinski attends Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 26, 2024 in New York City. Krasinski was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Patrick Dempsey was selected by People magazine as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2023. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Chris Evans was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Netflix) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Paul Rudd was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Michael B. Jordan, shown here in this 2018 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive John Legend was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor-director Idris Elba was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. (Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive David Beckham, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015. (Lars Baron/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Chris Hemsworth, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Adam Levine, shown here in this 2016 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013. (Michael Muller/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Channing Tatum, shown here in this 2013 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2012. (Stuart Wilson/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Bradley Cooper, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Ryan Reynolds, shown here in this 2016 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Two-time winner Johnny Depp was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for a second time in 2009. (Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Hugh Jackman, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2008. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Matt Damon was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2007. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Two-time winner George Clooney, who was first named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997, won the title again in 2006. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Matthew McConaughey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Jude Law, shown here in this 2009 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2004. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Two-time winner Johnny Depp was first named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2003. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Ben Affleck, shown here in this 2013 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2002. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

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