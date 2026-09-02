Not a cat burglar: Bobcat breaks into Washington state home

A resident in Washington state found a bobcat in their residence earlier this month.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — This was not a cat burglar. But it sure was bigger than a house cat.

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A Washington state resident who believed a burglar had broken into their home got a bigger surprise -- a bobcat was perched at the top of the stairwell of their Kirkland home.

According to a news release from the Kirkland Police Department that was shared on social media on Aug. 31, the bobcat managed to enter the home in the Moss Bay neighborhood of the city earlier in the month.

The resident, who heard banging coming from inside the home, called 911 to report a possible burglary, police said. Instead, officers saw the bobcat at the top of the second-floor landing.

Officer Brian Farman encountered the animal when he arrived at the residence, and his colleagues deployed a drone to monitor its movements while keeping a safe distance, police said.

The bobcat was coaxed into an isolated room, where officials from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived. The animal was sedated and later released near Forbes Creek, close to its natural habitat, police said.

There were no injuries reported by the residents or officers, and the bobcat was not harmed, police said.

Police believe the bobcat climbed a tree and jumped through an open window. They added that the animal might have been interested in a family cat. The pet was later found unharmed, police said.

“If you encounter a bobcat, give it plenty of space and never approach or feed it,” police said in a statement. “Washington Fish and Wildlife also recommends keeping pets indoors, especially between dusk and dawn, and securing small livestock and poultry.

“If a bobcat enters your home, move people and pets away from the area and call 911.”

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