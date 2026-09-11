Oklahoma girl, 11, accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old brother

File photo. Oklahoma police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was accused of fatally shooting her 15-year-old brother.

EDMOND, Okla. — An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl is accused of fatally shooting her 15-year-old brother on Wednesday, authorities said.

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According to a news release from the Edmond Police Department, the girl, whose name has not been released, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday. She was taken to a juvenile detention center and was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward, officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Lapwing Road at about 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday, KOCO reported. Officers discovered the boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Ward said the boy’s 11-year-old sister was the only other person inside the home, according to the television station.

Police have not released details about the circumstances that led to the shooting or how the boy was shot, KWTV reported.

“We recognize this is a heartbreaking situation for the family involved,” police said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them as they grieve this tragedy.

“Because this case involves juveniles, no additional identifying information will be released.”

ABC News reported that the mother of the children, who was not at the scene of the shooting, told investigators her daughter called her saying someone shot her son, according to a Broadcastify recording of Edmond Police and Fire.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to Broadcastify.

Neighbors of the family said they were stunned by the shooting.

“It was shocking that it was them,” Richard New, a neighbor in the area, told KOCO. “The parents always seemed friendly, kids seemed friendly. Didn’t see the daughter much.”

“It is happening in our neighborhood. There are no words,” Michelle New told the television station. “Definitely the last house on the block we would have expected anything like this to happen.”

“It’s particularly heartbreaking, especially because of the ages involved in this one,” another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told KWTV. “Our thoughts are with the family, and anyone affected by this horrible tragedy.”

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