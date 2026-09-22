‘Patient Zero’: Taylor Swift announces new single

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. She announced on Tuesday that she's releasing new music this week. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift had a surprise for fans on Tuesday.

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She’s made new music.

Swift posted on social media, “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25.”

And like other releases, the new single is available for preorder on her website in several versions: CD, the acoustic version CD and the piano version CD. All are called collector’s edition CDs.

The CDs will only be available for 24 hours or while supplies last, according to the website.

Like prior releases, the website changed at the end of a countdown, according to Billboard.

Rolling Stone said the song is related to her album “The Life of a Showgirl,” but it hasn’t been called a deluxe track.

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Instead of the Showgirl sparkles, Swift’s color palette is more subdued this time, in blacks and grays.

She also changed her profile picture on her social media accounts, which, according to Rolling Stone, typically signals a new era.

Swift has been dropping Easter eggs recently on the “My Letter” page of her website. This time she shared a May 2025 letter that had the “Showgirl” tracklist. She changed the letter “O” in her Instagram bio and the “Showgirl” lyrics on Apple Music to zeros.

She also appeared in a spoof of “Law & Order: SVU” during the recent Emmys broadcast, and said to the camera, “Saccharide. Aries. From the Vineyard. North or South,” Billboard reported.

“Patient Zero” is her second 2026 release. The first was June’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5,” according to Rolling Stone.

Last year’s “The Life of a Showgirl” spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. it also had two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles: “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite.”

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