Peter Max, psychedelic artist whose work defined 1960s counterculture, dies at 88

The artist, whose optimistic work embodied the positivity of the 1960s flower power generation, died on Sept. 14. He was 88.

NEW YORK — Peter Max, whose psychedelic, colorful art helped define the counterculture of the 1960s, died at the age of 88, his son said in a statement on Wednesday.

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The New York Times reported that the artist died in a Manhattan hospital on Monday, according to his son, Adam Max. No cause of death was provided, but the elder Max suffered from dementia for many years.

“We will remember his extraordinary creativity, his warmth, his curiosity, and the way he saw beauty and possibility everywhere,” Adam Max said in the statement. “His art became part of American culture, but the man behind that art -- the father we knew and loved -- is the person we will miss most.”

Max’s art was a staple of college dormitory rooms during the late 1960s and early 1970s, according to The Washington Post. His colors and images adorned objects from clothing to clocks, and Max exhibited keen marketing skills that put his self-promoted work seemingly everywhere, the newspaper reported.

“I occupy my own space in art,” he told People. “I’ve achieved at least as much as Picasso, Matisse and Braque when they were my age.”

Msx served as the official artist for the Olympics, the Super Bowl, the World Series, the World Cup and the Indianapolis 500, The Associated Press reported.

Breaking News: Peter Max, whose trippy Day-Glo artwork expressed the blissed-out exuberance of the countercultural 1960s, has died at 88. https://t.co/rJqSJRBBPS — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 16, 2026

His art appeared on a Boeing 777 jet and a Norwegian Cruise Line ship. His portrait subjects ranged from U.S. presidents to Taylor Swift, according to the news organization.

Max’s “cosmic jumper,” a young man in bell bottoms, taking giant strides to walk across the globe, became an emblem of modern youth, the Times reported. Barefoot and surrounded by puffy clouds, the jumper appeared on the 10-cent stamp commissioned for Expo ’74 in Seattle.

Max redesigned the set of the “Tonight Show” for Johnny Carson in 1968, the Post reported. The following year he appeared on the cover of Life magazine, solidifying his national celebrity status. His style inspired the Beatles’ 1968 animated movie, “Yellow Submarine,” according to the newspaper.

RIP-Peter Max known for his unmistakable art has died. His fantastic creations and vibrant use of color has been an inspiration for many including me. Rest In Paint Peter. https://t.co/cYXiENkgKP — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 17, 2026

Peter Max Finkelstein was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Berlin, according to the Times. His family moved to Shanghai when the Nazis became dominant in Germany, and then moved to Israel in 1948 as China evolved toward Maoism, according to the newspaper.

In 1953, the family moved again, emigrating to Brooklyn, New York. Max signed up for summer classes at the Art Students League in Manhattan after he graduated from high school and then concentrated on art, the Times reported.

He ran a graphic design firm on Madison Avenue in Manhattan but stepped away in 1965 to focus on his painting, according to the Post.

By 1967, Max embraced the peace-and-love movement, grew his hair and sported a drooping mustache, the newspaper reported.

Peter Max gifted each family of the 343 FDNY firefighters killed on 9/11 a colorized portrait of the hero.

Here is Christian Regenhard, 28. https://t.co/dbsA6UMo0r pic.twitter.com/PKDqFLrF4J — Susan Edelman (@SusanBEdelman) September 16, 2026

He would create commercial posters for the American Cancer Society, the Peace Corps and the United Nations, the Times reported.

Max’s first marriage, to Elizabeth Nance, ended in divorce, according to the Post. They had two children, Adam Cosmo Max and Libra Astro Max.

I won the 4th grade spelling bee in 1974, and my hippie teacher gave me a Peter Max poster. Of course being ten years old I had no idea of its priceless and timeless value. Wish I still had it today. I have no idea what happened to it. pic.twitter.com/NJpV2J78EP — JeannieLisaSmile (@Complxintrovert) September 16, 2026

He married his second wife, Mary Balkin in 1997. She died in an apparent suicide in 2019, just as Max’s dementia was setting in. She was also having legal issues with Adam Max over the handling of the artist’s art and money portfolio.

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