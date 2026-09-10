Police investigating possible break-in at Quentin Tarantino’s LA residence

Police were investigating after receiving reports of a possible prowler at the mansion of the Oscar-winning screenwriter-director.

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles are investigating a possible burglary attempt on Wednesday at the residence of Academy Award-winning screenwriter-director Quentin Tarantino.

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According to police, the alleged prowler, “clad in black,” was spotted at about 12:20 p.m. PT trespassing at the mansion, which is located in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Responding officers are seeking a 35-year-old man with a thin build, according to the newspaper.

Police are looking for a man in black who prowled Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood Hills home https://t.co/rKkp7pkTEc — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 10, 2026

TMZ was the first outlet to report the possible break-in. The celebrity gossip website added that there were people inside the residence when the prowler attempted to break in.

Police told KNBC that officers initially responded to a report of a “hot prowl,” indicating someone may have been inside the home. Officers searched the residence but did not find a trespasser inside the building. Nothing appeared to be missing from the mansion, police told the television station.

It was unclear whether the filmmaker behind films such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “Jackie Brown was home at the time of the alleged break-in, KTLA reported. Sources told KABC and KNBC that Tarantino was not at the mansion.

Respresentatives for Tarantino have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Tarantino, 63, won Oscars for Best Original Screenplay for the 2012 film “Django Unchained,” and shared the award in the same category for 1994’s “Pulp Fiction” with Roger Avary. He has been nominated for eight Academy Awards.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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