Randall England, mid-1980s villain on ‘General Hospital, dies at 75

The actor, who played a memorable villain on "General Hospital" during the mid-1980s, died on Sept. 25. He was 75.

Randall England, who portrayed the villainous Jack Slater on “General Hospital” during the mid-1980s, has died, his family said. He was 75.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, England’s family said the actor died on Sept. 25 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

According to his obituary, England was well-known for fashion, sporting cowboy boots.

“Beverly Hills won’t be the same without him cruising around in his vintage BMW, sporting his dark Ray-Ban sunglasses,” his family said.

Randall England, who played the memorable ‘General Hospital’ villain Jack Slater during the mid-1980s, died September 25 of esophageal cancer in Los Angeles. He was 75. Read more on his life and legacy here: https://t.co/iKkZtfUicP https://t.co/FQb8KzGVCi — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 11, 2026

According to IMDb.com, England portrayed Slater in 31 episodes during the 1984-85 season of the long-running soap opera.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that England’s character was a killer and jewel thief who went toe-to-toe with Robert Scorpio, played by veteran “General Hospital” actor Tristan Rogers. England’s character would be shot to death, the entertainment news website reported.

According to his obituary, Randy Alan England was born in Oklahoma City on Sept. 22, 1951, and was one of three children in his family. He graduated from Memorial High School and the University of Oklahoma, where he was a pitcher for the Sooners.

In 1981, appeared as a model in “Looker,” his obituary stated. He would also secure guest roles on television series such as “Dallas,” “The Young and the Restless” and “Baywatch.”

He also appeared in the 2015 music video for Maroon 5’s song, “Sugar.”

England continued to act, write and produce projects throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Deadline reported. He also made music under the name RAE.

“Charming, loving, and generous with his time and energy, Randall was someone people could count on,” England’s obituary stated. “Friends, family, and former students have remembered his authenticity and the steady presence he offered in their lives.

“He offered encouragement and advice freely. His legacy lives on in the people he loved, taught, and supported.{”

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