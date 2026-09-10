Ray LaMontagne recovering after collapsing onstage during Nashville concert

The folk singer-songwriter is "better now" after collapsing onstage in Nashville on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Folk singer Ray LaMontagne is recovering after collapsing onstage during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

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The Grammy Award-winning singer, 53, was the victim of a heat-related episode, causing him to suddenly collapse during his performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, The Tennessean reported.

LaMontagne was nearing the end of his show, which was part of his “Trouble” 20th Anniversary Tour, USA Today reported. He was singing “Jolene” when he attempted to grab his microphone and slowly toppled backward, The Tennessean reported, citing video captured by fans at the venue.

Crew members quickly rushed to aid the “Beg Steal or Borrow” singer and took him backstage.

The concert ended early because of LaMontagne’s fall.

Consequence reported that LaMontagne’s representatives, in a social media post that has since been deleted, shared an update about his health after the concert. They said the singer was being treated for heat-related dehydration and is “doing well now.”

Video footage shared by social media users shows the Grammy winner strumming his guitar while singing before suddenly collapsing and falling backward. https://t.co/cik8KZXDek — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 9, 2026

“Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman,” LaMontagne’s team reportedly wrote. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat related dehydration, he is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.”

The statement noted that LaMontagne would continue his tour as scheduled, according to The Tennessean.

The newspaper, citing Weather and Climate, noted that the temperature in Nashville reached a high of 101 degrees on the day of the concert. The average temperature throughout the day was 87 degrees, and the low was 75 degrees, according to the website.

Ray LaMontagne is best known for his songs “Trouble,” “Jolene” and “You Are the Best Thing.”

The singer-songwriter debuted in 2004 with the album “Trouble” and won a Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Contemporary Folk Album for “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise, The Tennessean reported.

LaMontagne has made one appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, with 2008’s “You Are The Best Thing” peaking at No. 90.

His latest album, “Long Way Home,” was released in 2024, Billboard reported.

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