Recall alert: 122K cases of Gatorade recalled

Gatorade
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Thousands of bottles of Gatorade have been recalled. (Steve Cukrov/Steve Cukrov - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hundreds of thousands of bottles of Gatorade have been recalled because of an undeclared ingredient.

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The Food and Drug Administration announced that 122,021 cases of Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero Gatorade were recalled because they contain undeclared Yellow No. 6 and Yellow No. 5. They were the 28 oz. versions.

The recall affects the following lots:

  • Lot 091026 DL - JUN 07 27
  • Lot 091126 DL - JUN 08 27
  • Lot 072226 DT - APR 18 27
  • Lot 072426 TL - APR 20 27
  • Lot 073126 TL - APR 27 27
  • Lot 072926 TL - APR 25 27
  • Lot 073026 TL - APR 25 27
  • Lot 081026 TL - MAY 07 27
  • Lot 082126 OA - APR 18 27
  • Lot 080126 DL - APR 28 27
  • Lot 082026 DL - MAY 17 27
  • Lot 083126 DT - JUN 07 27
  • Lot 082526 KM - MAY 22 27
  • Lot 090426 KM - JUN 01 27
  • Lot 072726 TL - APR 23 27

PepsiCo initiated the recall on Sept. 25, while the FDA classified it as a Class II on Oct. 2.

The drinks were distributed in 37 states:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

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