Recall alert: 122K cases of Gatorade recalled

FILE PHOTO: Thousands of bottles of Gatorade have been recalled.

Hundreds of thousands of bottles of Gatorade have been recalled because of an undeclared ingredient.

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The Food and Drug Administration announced that 122,021 cases of Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero Gatorade were recalled because they contain undeclared Yellow No. 6 and Yellow No. 5. They were the 28 oz. versions.

The recall affects the following lots:

Lot 091026 DL - JUN 07 27

Lot 091126 DL - JUN 08 27

Lot 072226 DT - APR 18 27

Lot 072426 TL - APR 20 27

Lot 073126 TL - APR 27 27

Lot 072926 TL - APR 25 27

Lot 073026 TL - APR 25 27

Lot 081026 TL - MAY 07 27

Lot 082126 OA - APR 18 27

Lot 080126 DL - APR 28 27

Lot 082026 DL - MAY 17 27

Lot 083126 DT - JUN 07 27

Lot 082526 KM - MAY 22 27

Lot 090426 KM - JUN 01 27

Lot 072726 TL - APR 23 27

PepsiCo initiated the recall on Sept. 25, while the FDA classified it as a Class II on Oct. 2.

The drinks were distributed in 37 states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

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