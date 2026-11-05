Recall alert: 3.6M Little Giant ladders recalled

More than 3.6 million ladders were recalled due to a faulty locking mechanism.

Little Giant recalled millions of ladders because the locks may not fully engage, which could cause someone to fall.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Little Giant recalled 3,662,000 ladders with Rapid Locks.

The locks insert into the rungs to adjust the height. The Rapid Locks are black or orange and are located near each ladder leg.

The following models are affected by the recall:

Adjustable Fortress 2.0

Conquest 2.0

Dark Horse 2.0

Epic

King Kombo XT

Leveler

MegaLite

MegaLite+

Multi

Quantum

Vector

Only ladders without an orange rectangular “QC” sticker on the rail above the Rapid Locks are part of the recall, the CPSC said.

They were sold at Lowe’s, Costco and other stores and online from December 2015 to October 2026 for between $100 and $1,000.

There have been 25 reports of the ladders retracting and 39 reports of the locks not working correctly, with 35 reports of injuries including traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, vision loss, broken bones and joints and bruising, among others.

If you have the recalled ladders, you should not use them, and review the information on the company’s website. You can also contact Little Giant for a repair kit. You’ll be instructed to make sure the locks are engaged and lubricated. If the lock still doesn’t work after you lubricate it, contact the company for an evaluation. If it still doesn’t work, the company will offer a replacement ladder or a refund, according to the CPSC.

For more information, contact Little Giant at 866-201-9069 or online.

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