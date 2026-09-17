Recall alert: 41K saunas recalled over burn, fire hazard from short circuit

The CPSC said it has recalled 48,338 saunas in the U.S. and Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 41,580 saunas in the U.S. and another 6,758 in Canada over an issue with the infrared panels.

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The agency said the panels may short-circuit, overheat, and cause burns or fires.

The following brands and models are being recalled:

Finnleo IS Series, model numbers IS44, IS44-15, IS44-20, IS440-15, IS440-20, and IS565

Finnleo S Series, model numbers S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880

Finnleo Sentinel, model number Sentinel 3

Finnleo Sentinel Hybrid, model numbers Sentinel Hybrid 2-20 and Sentinel Hybrid 3

Helo S Series, model numbers S820 and S870

Radiant Health Elite, model numbers IG810, IG820, IG825, IG830, IG840, IG870, and IG880

Radiant Health Pause, model numbers Pause 1H, Pause 1H CA, Pause 2H, Pause 2H CA, Pause 2.5H, Pause 2.5H CA, Pause 3H, and Pause 3H CA

Sauna360 E Series, model numbers E510, E570, and E580

Saunatec B Series, model numbers B200, B200C, B300C, B300CC, B300CH, B400, B400C, B400CC, B810, B810C, B820, B820C, B830, B830C, B840, B840C, B870, B870C, B880, and B880C

Tylo IG Series, model numbers IG810, IG820, IG830, IG840, IG870, and IG880

Tylo Kiruna, model numbers Kiruna 1, Kiruna 2, and Kiruna 3

Tylo Kiruna Hybrid, model numbers Kiruna Hybrid 2-15, Kiruna Hybrid 2-20, and Kiruna Hybrid 3

Tylohelo B Series, model numbers B200, B200C, B300C, B300CC, B300CH, B400, B400C, B400CC, B810, B810C, B820, B820C, B830, B830C, B840, B840C, B870, B870C, B880, and B880C

Tylohelo S Series, model numbers S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880

No Brand S Series, model numbers S810, S820, S825, S830, S840, S870, and S880

Saunatec Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid), model number Carbonflex

Tylo Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid), model number Saunalogic

Helo Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid), model number Saunalogic

Finnleo Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid), model number Saunalogic

Amerec Custom/Semi-Custom (IS/Hybrid), model number Saunalogic

Finnleo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR), model number Infralogic

Saunatec Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid), model number Saunalogic

Tylohelo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid), model number Saunalogic

Tylo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR), model number Aspire

Tylo Custom/Semi-Custom (IR/IS/Hybrid), model number Bliss

They were sold at Costco stores and online, as well as pool and spa dealerships nationwide from May 2013 to July 2026 for between $6,000 and $13,000.

Owners are told to look at the front frame panel, control panel or product manual or handle for the brand. The serial number is under the lower bench or on the wall under the upper bench, and you can send it to Sauna360 to determine whether a specific sauna was recalled.

The CPSC said there were 67 reports of overheating, melting, charring, or burning, but no reports of injuries.

If you have a recalled sauna, stop using it and contact Sauna360 for a free in-home repair from a professional installer.

For more information, contact Sauna360 by phone at 866-936-5962, by email or online.

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