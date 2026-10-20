Recall alert: Smoked Norwegian Salmon recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

FILE PHOTO: Salmon sold in six states has been recalled.

Smoked salmon sold in half a dozen states is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

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The Food and Drug Administration said the recall affects Starfish Seafood Premium cold Smoked Norwegian Salmon, sliced. It came frozen in 8-ounce vacuum-sealed plastic.

The salmon has lot code D080-148 and a best-before date of 27.11.2027.

It was distributed in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

If you have the recalled salmon, do not eat it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, contact wholesale distributor Krasnyi Oktyabr at 718-858-6720.

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