Reggie McFadden, stand-up comic, ‘In Living Color’ actor, dies at 57

The stand-up comic and "In Living Color" actor died in Tanzania, his family announced on Oct. 6. He was 75.

Actor Reggie McFadden, who was known for his roles on “In Living Color” during the 1990s and got his big break as a stand-up comic on the television series “Def Comedy Jam,” has died at the age of 57, his sister said.

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Best-selling author Bernice McFadden told The Hollywood Reporter that the U.S. State Department notified the family that the actor died in Tanzania, where he had been living for approximately 18 years. She told the entertainment news website that McFadden’s cause of death was unclear, and it was uncertain when he died.

“I was very sad to learn that my brother had passed away so far away from home,” “The Book of Harlan” author told the Los Angeles Times. “Our mother is taking it particularly hard, as are his children and other siblings. Reggie was estranged from the family. The last time we saw him was in 2007. We were aware that he was living in Tanzania but knew very little about his life there.”

McFadden appeared in 23 episodes of “In Living Color” during its final season in 1993-94, playing various roles on the sketch comedy series, according to IMDb.com.

Born on Nov. 30, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, McFadden said he pursued comedy as a way to escape living in the projects, according to a biography posted on The Comedy Store website.

Reggie McFadden, Actor-Comedian Known for 'Def Comedy Jam' and 'In Living Color,' Dies at 57 https://t.co/H3UtVv89bz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 5, 2026

He appeared on “Def Comedy Jam” in 1991 and landed small roles on “Martin,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” “Moesha,” “Coach,” “Getting Personal” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Deadline reported.

McFadden’s movie credits include “Jacob’s Ladder” (1990), “Minor Adjustments” (1995) and “Little Nicky” (2000), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to McFadden’s Facebook page, he was the owner of Olduvai Records, a gold-mining and entertainment production company in Tanzania. He released an album, “Enjoy, Vol. 1,” in 2005, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While in the U.S., McFadden performed on a regular basis at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and had his own special on Comedy Central, the entertainment news website reported.

“Rest in peace, fellow comedian, Reggie McFadden,” comic Tony Luewellyn wrote on Facebook. “Another fallen veteran comedy brother!”

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