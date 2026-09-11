Remembering 9/11: Drones recreate Twin Towers over New York City

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 9: People watch and take pictures as a drone light show depicting the twin towers appears in the skyline during testing of Tribute in Light installation in lower Manhattan on September 9, 2026, as seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. The twin beams shine from dusk on September 11 until dawn on September 12 every year. (Photo by Jeremy Weine/Getty Images)

9/11 Tribute In Light Tested Ahead Of The 25th Anniversary Of The September 11th Attacks

NEW YORK — The Twin Towers rose into the night sky over New York City on Wednesday night, just as the real towers did, hours before hijackers crashed two planes into the massive buildings.

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Instead of concrete, glass and steel, this time the Towers were made up of drones, 2,997 of them, one for each person killed on Sept. 11, 2001, CNN reported.

The display, considered an artwork, is called “2,977 Lights Over New York Harbor,” according to WABC.

The lights zoomed around before finally coming together to recreate the Twin Towers “at full architectural scale,” WABC reported.

It was developed in collaboration with members of the 9/11 community, family members, survivors and first responders.

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