Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart

FILE PHOTO: Patrick Stewart attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on June 09, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Stewart died on Oct. 28 at the age of 86.(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The entertainment world was shocked by the announcement of Sir Patrick Stewart’s death this week.

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A spokesperson announced on social media that Stewart died on Oct. 28 at his home after “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

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He died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife Sunny Ozell and his two children Daniel and Sophie Stewart, the BBC reported.

In his memoir, he wrote about his role as Jean-Luc Picard on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

“Like me, Jean-Luc has lived an unusual life that has taken him far beyond the bounds of normal human experience. But he is also someone who has remained true to his earthbound roots, for they are what gave him his identity. In the end, he feels the call of home, as do I.”

Friends from the stage and screen are paying tribute to the man who was a cornerstone of several fandoms, from “Star Trek” to Marvel to even Shakespeare.

His close friend and “X-Men” co-star, Sir Ian McKellen, posted a heartfelt tribute to Stewart, saying that, “Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

Hugh Jackman, who also appeared with Stewart in the “X-Men” franchise, wrote, “We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today.”

Jackman and Stewart had shared the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero for their roles as Wolverine and Charles Xavier respectively. At the time of the award in 2019, they had played the characters for 16 years and 228 days. Stewart lost the title but regained it in 2022 when he portrayed Professor X in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” raising the bar to 21 years and 296 days. The record is currently held by Wesley Snipes thanks to a cameo as Blade in “Deadpool and Wolverine” with 25 years and 340 days.

The other captain of the Enterprise, William Shatner, posted, “What a heartbreaking week it has been” after the death of not only Stewart but also “Star Trek” original series actor Walter Koenig earlier in the week.

“From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work,” Shatner wrote.

George Takei wrote “He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity.”

Prime Video posted what it called “a final salute to the captain of the Enterprise,” with a clip from the show “Picard.”

The streaming service also wrote in a separate post, “A well deserved bow. Thank you for everything, Patrick Stewart.”

Other tributes:

History will never forget the name Captain Picard.



Thank you for inspiring the Next Generation of explorers. ✨ pic.twitter.com/5GbduqSfxL — NASA Goddard (@NASAGoddard) October 29, 2026

0 of 20 Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 1970: English actor Patrick Stewart as Launce, with his dog Crab, during rehearsals for Robin Phillips' production of 'Two Gentlemen Of Verona' for the Royal Shakespeare Company, London, 15th September 1970. The play opened at the Aldwych Theatre, London, the following December. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Evening Standard/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 1987: Promotional portrait of British actor Patrick Stewart (as Captain Jean-Luc Picard) in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation,' California, 1987. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 1988: Actor Patrick Stewart poses for a portrait in October 1988 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 1990: STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION, Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, being transformed into Locutus of Borg in the episode "The Best of Both Worlds: Part 1." Originally broadcast on June 17, 1990. Image is a frame grab. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2001: Patrick Stewart, Tommy Tune and Joel Grey at the Music Center's 18th Annual Distinguished Artist Award Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca. 6/4/01. (Los Angeles) Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2002: Actor Patrick Stewart prepares to get in his car at the 26th Annual Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race April 13, 2002 in Long Beach, CA. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2003: Actor Partick Stewart arrives at the World Premiere of 'X-Men 2' at the Odeon Leicester Square April 24, 2003 London. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2010: Actor Sir Patrick Stewart poses with his award after he was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2010, in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2013: Actors Hugh Jackman (L) and Patrick Stewart speak at the 20th Century Fox "X-Men: Days of Future Past" panel during Comic-Con International 2013 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2013, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2014: Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen speak at John L. Tishman Auditorium at University Center on January 28, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for SAG Foundation) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for SAG Foundation) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2014: (L-R) Actors James McAvoy, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Hugh Jackman of X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST attend the SiriusXM Town Hall at the SiriusXM Studios on May 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Dimitrios Kambouris) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2017: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with Patrick Stewart and a shoey after finishing third in the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 11, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) (Dan Istitene/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2020: Sir Patrick Stewart attends the premiere of CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 13, 2020, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2020: Sir Patrick Stewart attends, placing his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2020: Ian McKellen gets down on one knee for Sir Patrick Stewart on the red carpet during the "Star Trek Picard" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 15, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2023: Sunny Ozell and Sir Patrick Stewart attend the Los Angeles premiere of the third and final season of Paramount+'s original series "Star Trek: Picard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (David Livingston/Getty Images) Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart 2024: Patrick Stewart attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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