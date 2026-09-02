Six workers injured after Ed Sheeran concert in Detroit

Six workers were injured after the singer's concert in Detroit on Saturday.

DETROIT — Six workers were injured after an Ed Sheeran concert in Detroit on Saturday, as they were hit by pieces of equipment while tearing down the stage.

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“Last night, during load-out following the concert at Ford Field, an incident in the stadium’s vehicle tunnel resulted in injuries to six workers, including a member of our Ford Field team,” according to a statement from Ford Field on Sunday. “All six were transported to area hospitals.”

The Detroit Fire Department responded to the scene and provided triage support due to multiple injuries, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Two patients were in serious condition and the other four were in stable condition, according to the newspaper.

The workers were hit by the equipment near a ramp in a vehicle tunnel, WDIV reported.

None of the injuries are life-threatening, the fire department told WXYZ.

“Ford Field has begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event’s production partners,” the stadium said in a statement, according to WDIV. “Out of respect for the people involved and the integrity of that review, we will not speculate on the cause. We are grateful to the Detroit Fire Department and EMS for their rapid response.”

Sheeran was in Detroit for several nights, and Saturday was his final show in the city, the television station reported.

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