Taking a spin: Woman does donuts on lawn of Indiana county courthouse

Video shows a motorist spinning through the grass of the Jennings County Courthouse on Monday.

VERNON, Ind. — A woman took a spin around the lawn of a southeastern Indiana courthouse on Monday -- literally.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on its social media account that showed the 67-year-old motorist doing “donuts” on the lawn of the county courthouse in the town of Vernon.

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The video shows the motorist, identified by booking records as Lorraine Phyllis Wilkerson, driving a silver sedan. The vehicle does several spins, bolting across the grass and striking a sign, WTHR reported.

According to the video, the vehicle kicks up a plume of dirt and narrowly avoids striking a tree, light post and a brick bench.

“If you’ve had a few too many margaritas with dinner, please don’t get behind the wheel, and definitely don’t do donuts on the courthouse lawn,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Court records indicate that Wilkerson was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, WTHR reported.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly and always make arrangements for a safe ride home if you’ve been drinking,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Vernon is located approximately 77 miles south of Indianapolis.

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