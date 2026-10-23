Teen dies after falling from amusement park ride in Mexico

File photo. An 18-year-old woman died after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Mexico.

An 18-year-old woman died on Tuesday after she fell out of an amusement park ride in Mexico, according to a published report.

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Officials said that the woman, identified as Gabriela Rodríguez Tezoco, was riding on “The Pendulum” attraction at the Cabo San Lucas Traditional Festival when she fell, People reported, citing the Mexican news outlet Expreso.

18-Year-Old Dies After Falling from Amusement Park Ride: ‘It Could Have Been Any of Us’ https://t.co/1qD0WZdCji — People (@people) October 23, 2026

The incident occurred eight days after a man fell to his death while riding the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in suburban Atlanta.

The woman plunged to her death at the Mexico amusement park while the ride was in motion, Fox News reported.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died shortly after arriving, according to the news outlet.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce that the young woman who was injured in the incident that occurred in the mechanical attractions area of the Cabo San Lucas Traditional Festivals, and who was immediately transferred for medical attention, lost her life despite the efforts of the health personnel,” the Los Cabos city council said in a statement translated from Spanish, Fox News reported.

[ Man who died in Six Flags Over Georgia roller coaster incident identified ]

The city’s mayor, Christian Agúndez Gómez, also issued a statement, People reported, citing a translation from Spanish.

“These festivities remind us of who we are, where we come from, and what we are capable of when we are united,” he said. “Today, with the same spirit with which we unite to celebrate, we must unite to support the family of Gabriela.

“It could have been any of us. They are not alone.”

Agúndez added that the ride has been suspended as an investigation is ongoing, Expreso reported. He also ordered a preventative safety inspection of all the other attractions at the park, according to People.

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