‘That could have impaled me’: Crossbow user overshoots target, hits Amazon delivery van

An arrow shot from a crossbow targeted an Amazon delivery truck by mistake, police said. No one was injured.

FENTON, Mo. — Someone shot an arrow into the air. It fell to earth, and an Amazon delivery driver in Missouri knows where.

Right through his windshield. And through some packages.

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Someone fired a crossbow arrow from 100 yards away, but police in Fenton said it was an accident. The man who shot the projectile told police that he was testing a new crossbow and overshot his target, KTVI reported.

But Amazon driver Carl McCasland considered it a scary moment to seemingly be, well, a target.

“That’s one heck of an accident, though, like that accident almost took me out,” McCasland told KSDK. “If I was in the front seat, that could have impaled me.”

An Amazon delivery driver feels lucky to be alive after an arrow fired from a crossbow went through the windshield of his van and pierced multiple packages while he was making deliveries in Fenton.



Read more on https://t.co/cRcBH90Qwy pic.twitter.com/srvmQ6xIhd — FOX2now (@FOX2now) September 9, 2026

No charges have been filed, according to the television station.

McCasland said he was making a couple of deliveries on Sept. 6 and was leaning down inside the back of the truck when he heard something, KTVI reported.

That was the arrow, which pierced the front windshield and damaged three packages in the vehicle, according to the television station.

McCasland told KTVI that he initially thought a bullet had struck the vehicle until he investigated.

McCasland initially thought a bullet had struck the vehicle until he found the projectile.

“It was so powerful it went through the windshield, three boxes, and I was in that little area where the arrow was at, well,” McCasland told the television station.

McCasland ducked for cover and called 911.

This incident occurred two days before the bow hunting season opened in Missouri, KSDK reported. Conservation officials are urging hunters to use caution during target practice and avoid shooting in neighborhoods.

“Make sure there’s some kind of a berm or hill right behind your target so if you miss the target it’ll go into the hill or go into that berm,” Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation told the television station.

As for McCasaland, he said he was still shaken up.

He told KSDK that Amazon is checking on him regularly and giving him “easier routes.”

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