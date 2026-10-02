Tony Romo parts ways with CBS Sports after no-contest plea

FILE PHOTO: Tony Romo speaks on stage during the New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 23, 2026, in New York City. Romo and CBS Sports have parted ways after his pre-season arrest. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount)

CBS Sports has officially parted ways with Tony Romo after his pre-season arrest.

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The network released a statement that read, “CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward,” Variety reported.

He had been on indefinite leave from the network since his arrest, The Athletic said.

JJ Watt will remain his replacement, as he has done so this NFL season, and will be alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson.

Romo was arrested during a traffic stop in Milwaukee in July, with an officer saying they smelled a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on Romo’s breath, ESPN reported. Officers said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

He pleaded no contest on Sept. 1, and his driving privileges were revoked for six months; he must install an ignition interlock system in any vehicle he owns or operates, complete an alcohol assessment program, and pay a $784 fine, according to ESPN.

Romo responded to the decision.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life -- with a desire to win and be the best that I can be,” Romo said, according to ESPN. “I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

Romo spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, playing from 2004 to 2016, which included four Pro Bowls.

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