Tropical Storm Isaias forms in Gulf, could become season’s first hurricane

File photo. Hurricane flags could fly later in the week as Tropical Storm Isaias could become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season.

Tropical Storm Isaias swirled to life in the southwestern Gulf early Wednesday and has the potential to become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season.

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At 5 a.m. ET, the center of the ninth-named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It was located approximately 285 miles west of Progresso, Mexico, and about 580 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm is moving to the east-northeast at 8 mph.

4 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 (Advisory 3) Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Isaias. Latest info: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV 4 AM CDT miércoles 7 de octubre (Aviso 3) Mensajes clave sobre la tormenta tropical #Isaias. Más información: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV https://t.co/KtZXk4I1OV — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2026

According to the hurricane center, “rapid strengthening” is forecast over the next 48 hours, and Isaias could become a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday as it moves toward the Gulf coast.

Coastal watches or warnings have not been issued but will be when the storm approaches the coast, the hurricane center said.

Residents along the north-central Gulf Coast, from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, should remain on alert as tropical storm conditions could impact the area as early as Friday, WFTV reported.

An intermediate advisory is expected to be released at 8 a.m. ET, with a full advisory to follow at 11 a.m. ET.

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