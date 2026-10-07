Walmart, others compete with Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days

FILE PHOTO: Walmart and Target are among the companies competing against Amazon's latest Prime sales.

As Amazon wraps up its fall Prime sales, Walmart and others are trying to compete by running their own special sales.

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Walmart

Walmart’s fall sales are in full swing and will end on Oct. 11.

A company spokesperson told Fox Business that the company scheduled the event to match customers’ habits.

“We plan our events around how and when our customers want to shop,” the spokesperson told Fox Business. “We know many customers are starting to think about the holidays earlier while also shopping for their everyday and seasonal needs, so we wanted to give them a full week to save in early October.”

The company promised savings of between 30% and 50% on toys, fashion, and home products, the “Today” show reported.

Unlike Amazon’s sale this week, the Walmart promotions are available to everyone, but Walmart+ members got a five-hour head start at the start of the promotion, the company said.

Target

Target also held its Circle Deal Days, which end Wednesday.

The two-day promotion ran the same days as Amazon and offered up to 40% off selected items.

To take part, you have to be a Target Circle member, but the loyalty program is free, the company said.

Members of the paid tier, Target Circle 360, received early access to the sale prices.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also in the October sales game with its Techtober promotion, which is offering discounts of up to 50% on “must-have tech.”

Techtober runs through Oct. 11.

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