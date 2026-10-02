Very quiet weather ahead for the Miami Valley

Most of the Miami Valley saw around or a little more than a half inch of rain last night.

That’ll be the only rain we see for some time. Going into next, not a drop will be found as high pressure remains in firm control of our weather.

We’ll get to enjoy a nice run of sunshine and cool temperatures.

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The coolest temperatures will be felt Tuesday morning. In Dayton, we should drop to around 40.

Away from the city, some upper 30s are possible for the first time this season. It likely will be a degree or two too warm for frost, but will be chilly regardless.

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Milder air starts returning on Wednesday.

No big heat is expected, but we will trend warmer with highs returning to the mid-70s to end the week.

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