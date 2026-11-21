Warm temperatures to start the weekend, rain showers possible for Thanksgiving

Cool and breezy with mostly cloudy skies for Saturday afternoon

Cool and breezy with mostly cloudy skies for Saturday afternoon

DAYTON, OH — On Saturday, you can expect temperatures to be in the mid-60s. Clouds may roll in from the southeast during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-60s. A few showers that could pop up in the late afternoon or even overnight. Rain totals will be less than .1″

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Starting Monday, high temperatures will only reach the 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s through at least next Friday.

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A slight chance for rain showers is predicted for Thanksgiving as well.

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