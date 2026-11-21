DAYTON, OH — On Saturday, you can expect temperatures to be in the mid-60s. Clouds may roll in from the southeast during the afternoon.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-60s. A few showers that could pop up in the late afternoon or even overnight. Rain totals will be less than .1″
[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]
Starting Monday, high temperatures will only reach the 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s through at least next Friday.
[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]
A slight chance for rain showers is predicted for Thanksgiving as well.
©2026 Cox Media Group