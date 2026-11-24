What shoppers don’t see during the busiest hour of Small Business Saturday

Everyone notices the checkout line on Small Business Saturday. What most people miss are the tougher decisions happening just behind it, where employees are juggling a dozen moving parts at once.

One customer needs help picking out a gift, another is ready to pay and suddenly an unexpected order lands with a deadline that won’t budge. Behind the counter, employees are checking inventory, prepping what’s next and figuring out who can jump in to help with the next request.

For shoppers, Small Business Saturday is a chance to discover new neighborhood spots or support their go-to favorites. The annual event, held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, shines a spotlight on independent businesses during the holiday shopping season. For owners and staff, though, it often means packing hours of ordinary work into one demanding stretch.

That one hour puts the behind-the-scenes reality on full display. Employees have to decide where their attention matters most, and owners often find themselves reworking routines they've trusted all year. The busiest hour shows exactly what it takes to keep a small business running when everyone needs something at the same time, as Global Payments examines here.

Sometimes, the biggest bottleneck isn’t the checkout line

At Cooks On Main, an independent specialty kitchenware store in Williston, North Dakota, the holiday rush can feel like several shopping trips happening within the same conversation.

One customer is comparing Dutch ovens while another needs a gift within a particular budget. Someone else wants to know about a cooking class, and there’s still a shopper waiting to check out.

Owner and founder Angela (DeMars) Skogen describes the busiest hour as “a dozen little fires, all containable, but all happening at once.”

Each request is reasonable, but helping one customer can leave another waiting. For a specialty retailer, finding the right cookware involves more than pointing someone toward a shelf. Shoppers might want to compare materials, ask how products perform or find something that suits the person for whom they’re buying.

“The main concern is usually the expertise and not the register,” Skogen said.

A straightforward purchase might take only a minute. Helping someone compare cookware options can take considerably longer, particularly when the customer isn’t sure what to look for.

Meanwhile, the work around those conversations continues. Gifts need wrapping, shelves need replenishing and employees are checking special orders while answering questions from shoppers already in the store.

Getting customers through checkout quickly is important, but if you rush the conversation, someone might leave without the advice or help they came in for.

Skogen prepares her team around product stories rather than product quantities. Before busy shopping periods, employees review popular gifts, price points and the practical differences between brands. They discuss which products solve particular problems, so more staff members can confidently answer questions without referring every difficult decision to the same specialist.

That kind of prep pays off when multiple shoppers need advice at the same time. If one employee can walk a customer through the differences between Dutch ovens, it frees up another team member to help the next person in line.

Even with all that preparation, there’s no way to predict how long each conversation will last. One shopper knows exactly what they want, while the next needs help deciding if a certain gift is even the right fit.

At Cooks On Main, the real challenge is carving out enough time for the conversations that keep customers coming back. For other small businesses, the toughest work might actually start after the order is placed.

Another rush unfolds behind the counter

At Balkan Bakery in the Chicago suburbs, the busiest Small Business Saturday hour typically arrives between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Breakfast and brunch customers come through the door alongside shoppers picking up desserts or browsing imported chocolates and specialty foods from Serbia and neighboring Balkan countries.

The bakery’s two registers handle cafe orders, dine-in and takeout purchases, and specialty-store transactions. A guest choosing something from the dessert case might be ready to pay immediately, while another ordering crepes, sandwiches or smoothies needs food prepared after placing an order.

“On a typical day, those moments are spread out. During the rush, they all arrive together,” Marija Pejkovic, owner and CEO of Balkan Bakery, said.

Behind the counter, fresh burek, a savory pastry, comes out of the oven approximately every 25 minutes. Cakes must be decorated and sliced for display, made-to-order food needs preparing and delivery orders must be packed for pickup.

Employees at the register also keep track of what’s selling. If a particular variety of burek starts running low, they alert the kitchen, so another batch can go into the oven before the last pieces disappear.

Waiting until a tray is empty could leave customers without the pastry they came to buy. Preparing too much, however, can leave the bakery with food that doesn’t sell.

To make those calls easier, the team keeps notes on what sold during past holiday rushes. Those records help everyone estimate how much to prep, while the counter and kitchen stay in sync as demand shifts throughout the day.

The bakery also brings in extra hands. On a typical day, four employees keep things moving. For Small Business Saturday and other busy holidays, that number jumps to about eight.

Balkan Bakery staffs by strengths. During a rush, each team member goes where they shine most. Someone who is fast and accurate at the register runs the front. Someone who can juggle several crepes at once takes the crepe station. Someone who stays focused and quick at the dish pit owns that area.

Putting people where they’re strongest keeps things moving and helps the whole team feel confident.

Of course, more hands mean more coordination. The register has to flag what’s running low, the kitchen needs a heads-up on orders that take longer and prepared food has to get to the right customer while new orders keep coming in.

Keeping everything moving is just half the battle. Employees also need to make sure customers never feel rushed.

Even when the line gets long, cashiers double-check orders for accuracy and always ask, “Would you like anything else?”

Some guests feel the pressure from the line behind them and forget to order something they wanted. Others are happy to wait for a favorite pastry, while someone in a hurry just wants to know what’s ready right now.

When a customer requests a large burek order that takes approximately 35 minutes to bake, employees explain the wait and might offer coffee or tea while the food is prepared.

A catering inquiry requires a different approach. Rather than discuss a large future order at the register, the bakery invites the guest to sit at a table for a consultation, away from the register, so they get their full attention and aren’t hurried.

From the dining room, it all looks simple: Fresh pastries fill the display, orders come out of the kitchen and customers check out. Behind the scenes, though, employees are constantly adjusting what to prep next, who’s handling which task and how long each customer will need to wait.

Those routines help the bakery handle a rush they know is coming. For other businesses, though, the toughest decisions start when an unexpected request lands out of nowhere.

One unexpected order can change the entire plan

For Flowerville, a family-owned florist in Niles, Illinois, the busiest Small Business Saturday hour generally arrives after lunch.

Walk-in shoppers, phone requests and orders for evening events can overlap, leaving employees to manage several floral arrangements at different stages of completion.

The business typically assigns one designer to work on prepared vases, another employee to the front register and a third to coordinate delivery drivers. That division of work gives everyone a routine to follow, though custom requests don’t always arrive in a convenient order.

During one holiday rush, a request for a same-day sympathy casket spray arrived while three bridal bouquet pickups were also scheduled, each requiring its own preparation.

The team quickly shifted roles to make space for the new, urgent order.

One designer moved to handling phone inquiries, allowing colleagues to concentrate on arrangements already underway. Employees also drew on greenery bases prepared earlier and kept in the cooler, giving them a head start on the new order.

That kind of flexibility starts with work done before customers even walk in. Having greenery prepped ahead of time gives the team a head start on surprise orders, and clear roles make it easier to shift gears when priorities change.

Flowerville takes a similar approach to smaller customer requests.

Some shoppers arrive with photographs of floral arrangements they’ve seen online and ask whether the design can be changed to suit their preferences. Rather than searching for examples while customers wait, employees can refer to printed gallery photographs kept at the counter.

Those photos let staff talk through colors and design changes with customers, all while keeping other orders on track.

The unexpected casket spray request meant a bigger adjustment, but the approach was the same: Use what’s already prepped and shift responsibilities, so urgent work gets done on time.

For a florist, spending just a few extra minutes on one arrangement can mean another isn’t ready for pickup or delivery. Sometimes the key decision is figuring out what can wait, so the next order is finished on time.

But not every small business can simply rearrange the work to fit in another customer. When the service itself takes a set amount of time, handling extra demand becomes a whole new challenge.

When the experience itself can’t be rushed

At O Spa in Chicago's River North neighborhood, a crowded afternoon creates a different kind of pressure.

The spa welcomes walk-ins and customers requesting same-day appointments. Its busiest Small Business Saturday period typically falls in the afternoon, when people shopping for gifts and clients hoping to book treatments arrive around the same time.

During one previous holiday rush, three family groups arrived within 20 minutes, each hoping to schedule treatments together.

Fitting those requests into an already busy day meant coordinating therapist availability, treatment rooms and consultation times for the groups.

Employees rearranged appointments and coordinated responsibilities while explaining delays to waiting guests.

All of that coordination had to happen without breaking the calm atmosphere guests expect from a spa.

The owner describes “the scent, the quiet, the softness” as part of that experience. A full appointment book might be good for business, but customers who have booked time to relax aren’t looking for reminders of how busy the schedule has become.

O Spa already knew just how tough that balance can be.

After a previous holiday rush, the owner changed how the team handles initial scalp and skin consultations. Instead of squeezing in more appointments by cutting those assessments short, employees now make sure that time is protected.

Those consultations help staff determine which treatments suit each client. Rushing through them could affect treatment results and leave customers without the personalized care they expected.

Protecting that time limits how much the appointment schedule can be compressed, especially when groups arrive hoping to book treatments together. But it also gives employees a clear line for what they can and can’t accommodate.

That decision matters most during the busiest hour, when a last-minute booking might look possible on paper but doesn’t leave enough time for the consultation each client expects.

That challenge is something Skogen at Cooks On Main knows well. Customers at both businesses expect personal attention. At Cooks On Main, it might mean helping someone pick the right cookware. At O Spa, it’s making sure each client gets a proper assessment before their treatment starts.

In both cases, success isn’t about how fast employees move to the next customer.

For O Spa, the busiest hour is all about balancing unexpected demand with the experience clients came for in the first place.

The work continues after the line disappears

The busiest hour always passes, but the next wave of customers is usually right around the corner.

At Balkan Bakery, employees refill dessert cases, replenish baked goods, straighten specialty-store shelves and clear tables while the kitchen prepares more food. At Cooks On Main, gifts still need wrapping and merchandise needs restocking. For businesses handling appointments or custom orders, staff must keep track of what’s next and make sure earlier commitments haven’t been overlooked.

Those quieter moments are a chance for employees to see what worked and what needs tweaking before the next rush hits.

Each of these four businesses faces its own kind of pressure. Cooks On Main needs enough knowledgeable staff to give shoppers real advice. Balkan Bakery relies on strong communication between the counter and kitchen to keep orders flowing. Flowerville has to stay flexible when surprise requests compete with tight deadlines. O Spa’s challenge is protecting the personal attention clients expect, even when the schedule is packed.

For each business, a successful hour is about more than just ringing up sales. It could mean getting an order right, helping someone pick the right product, having an arrangement ready on time or making sure an appointment gets the attention it deserves.

Customers almost never see all the decisions that go into those experiences. By the time the next shopper walks in, the bakery cases are restocked, the shelves are straightened and employees are already getting ready for whatever comes through the door.

This story was produced by Global Payments and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.