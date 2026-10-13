What should you drink before bed? 5 fall drinks that may help you sleep

Naturepedic reports on five cozy, caffeine-free drinks that may improve sleep: tart cherry juice, chamomile tea, warm milk, golden milk, and apple cider.

Wondering what to drink before bed? Some beverages contain ingredients that have been studied for their potential effects on sleep, while others offer a warm, caffeine-free way to slow down and settle into your evening routine. From tart cherry juice and chamomile tea to warm milk and seasonal favorites, Naturepedic explains what the research says about drinks that may help you sleep.

Key Points

Tart cherry juice has some of the most direct sleep research behind it, thanks in part to its naturally occurring melatonin and other plant compounds.

thanks in part to its naturally occurring melatonin and other plant compounds. Chamomile tea may support relaxation and sleep quality, and its naturally caffeine-free profile makes it an easy fit for bedtime.

and its naturally caffeine-free profile makes it an easy fit for bedtime. Warm milk contains tryptophan and can also serve as a familiar, comforting cue that it's time to wind down.

and can also serve as a familiar, comforting cue that it's time to wind down. The viral sleepy girl mocktail combines tart cherry juice, magnesium, and sparkling water. Magnesium supplements can interact with certain medications and are not appropriate for everyone.

Magnesium supplements can interact with certain medications and are not appropriate for everyone. Your overall evening routine matters, too. Limiting caffeine, alcohol, very sugary drinks, and large amounts of fluid close to bedtime can help set the stage for better rest.

What Should You Drink Before Bed?

If you want a bedtime drink, start with something caffeine-free that you genuinely enjoy and can work into a consistent wind-down routine. Tart cherry juice and chamomile have direct sleep research behind them, while warm milk, golden milk, and apple cider can combine potentially helpful ingredients with the comfort of a relaxing nighttime ritual.

A table listing different types of drinks best before bedtime. (Stacker/Stacker)

Naturepedic

5 Cozy Drinks That May Help You Wind Down Before Bed

The best bedtime drink depends on what you enjoy, what agrees with your body, and what fits naturally into your routine.

Here’s a closer look at five popular options, why they’re associated with bedtime, and what the research says.

1. Does Tart Cherry Juice Help You Sleep?

Tart cherry juice is one of the more promising drinks to try before bed because tart cherries naturally contain melatonin and other plant compounds that have been studied in relation to sleep. In one small randomized crossover study involving adults over age 50 with insomnia, participants who drank 240 milliliters (about 8 ounces) of tart cherry juice twice daily for two weeks experienced improvements in sleep time and sleep efficiency. The study included one serving in the morning and another 1-2 hours before bedtime.

Researchers have also looked at tart cherries as a source of naturally occurring melatonin, polyphenols, and other compounds involved in normal sleep regulation. While the research is still developing, tart cherry juice has some of the most direct sleep research behind any drink on this list.

How Do You Make a Sleepy Girl Mocktail?

The viral “sleepy girl mocktail” is typically made with tart cherry juice, magnesium, and a fizzy mixer.

1/2 cup 100% tart cherry juice

About 1/2 cup plain sparkling water

Magnesium glycinate powder, providing approximately 100-200 mg of elemental magnesium, or the amount directed on the product label

Optional squeeze of lime

Stir the ingredients together and enjoy as part of your evening wind-down. Magnesium is involved in normal muscle and nerve function. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) lists 350 milligrams per day as the upper limit for magnesium from supplements and medications for adults, unless otherwise directed by a healthcare professional.

Magnesium can also interact with certain medications, and per the NIH, the risk of magnesium toxicity is higher for people with impaired kidney function. Check with your healthcare provider before adding a magnesium supplement if you take medications, have kidney problems, or have questions about whether it is appropriate for you.

2. Does Chamomile Tea Make You Sleepy?

Chamomile tea is a popular caffeine-free bedtime drink, and research suggests it may support relaxation and certain aspects of sleep quality. Chamomile contains apigenin, a plant compound that has been studied in connection with relaxation and sleep. A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials found improvements in some measures of sleep quality, including nighttime awakenings.

Not every sleep measure improved consistently across the studies, but chamomile still has a few things going for it at bedtime: It’s naturally caffeine-free, warm, and easy to make part of a relaxing nightly routine. If chamomile isn’t your cup of tea, other caffeine-free herbal options, such as peppermint or lemon balm, can offer a similarly soothing evening ritual.

3. Does Warm Milk Help You Sleep?

Warm milk has long been associated with bedtime, and there may be both nutritional and behavioral reasons it helps some people wind down. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid your body uses to produce serotonin and melatonin, which are involved in normal sleep regulation.

A systematic review of milk, dairy products, and sleep found that some studies reported improvements in sleep-related outcomes, although results varied by dairy product, study population, and preparation.

There may also be a comfort factor at work. Drinking something warm and familiar before bed can become a consistent cue that the day is winding down. Add a little honey if you enjoy the flavor, settle in, and let the ritual itself become part of your bedtime routine.

4. Can Golden Milk Help You Wind Down?

Golden milk can be an especially cozy choice before bed because it combines a warm, caffeine-free base with spices traditionally associated with comfort and relaxation. Sometimes called “moon milk,” this warm drink typically combines milk with turmeric and other spices.

Turmeric contains curcumin, a plant compound widely studied for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. And if you make golden milk with dairy milk, you'll also get tryptophan, the amino acid involved in the body's production of serotonin and melatonin.

Research has not established golden milk itself as a sleep aid, but its combination of warmth, caffeine-free ingredients, and ritual makes it an easy addition to a relaxing bedtime routine.

How Do You Make Golden Milk?

1 cup milk or your preferred milk alternative

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

A pinch of cinnamon

A pinch of ground ginger, if desired

Honey to taste, if desired

Warm the ingredients together without bringing the milk to a boil, stir well, and enjoy. The simple act of making the same drink each evening can become part of a more consistent bedtime routine.

5. Can Apple Cider Help You Sleep?

Warm apple cider can be a comforting, caffeine-free option when you want a seasonal drink as part of your evening wind-down. Unlike coffee, caffeinated tea, or many sodas, apple cider won’t add caffeine to your nighttime routine, and warming it with cinnamon or other fall spices can make it feel especially soothing on a cold night.

Apple cider contains nutrients and naturally occurring plant compounds from apples. Although cider itself has not been well studied as a sleep drink, that doesn’t make it irrelevant at bedtime. A warm, familiar drink can become part of the ritual that signals it’s time to slow down.

Because cider contains naturally occurring sugar, keep the serving modest and avoid heavily sweetened versions right before bed.

What Should You Avoid Drinking Before Bed?

Choosing a nighttime drink is only half the equation. Some beverages can make it harder to get the kind of rest you’re looking for.

Caffeine: Coffee, energy drinks, many sodas, and black or green tea can interfere with sleep even when consumed hours earlier. One controlled study found that a substantial dose of caffeine six hours before bedtime still significantly disrupted sleep.

Coffee, energy drinks, many sodas, and black or green tea can interfere with sleep even when consumed hours earlier. One controlled study found that a substantial dose of caffeine six hours before bedtime still significantly disrupted sleep. Alcohol: Alcohol can initially make you feel drowsy, but it can disrupt sleep architecture and contribute to more fragmented sleep later in the night.

Alcohol can initially make you feel drowsy, but it can disrupt sleep architecture and contribute to more fragmented sleep later in the night. Very sugary drinks: Research has found associations between short sleep and higher consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, although it cannot determine whether sugary drinks cause poor sleep or whether poor sleep changes beverage choices. A lightly sweetened or unsweetened bedtime drink may be a better fit for your routine.

Research has found associations between short sleep and higher consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, although it cannot determine whether sugary drinks cause poor sleep or whether poor sleep changes beverage choices. A lightly sweetened or unsweetened bedtime drink may be a better fit for your routine. Large amounts of any fluid: Drinking a lot immediately before bed can increase the chances that you'll need to get up during the night. If that happens to you regularly, move your bedtime drink a little earlier or choose a smaller serving.

How Can You Make a Bedtime Drink Part of Your Nightly Routine?

A bedtime beverage can be useful for more than its ingredients. Making and enjoying the same drink each night can become a predictable cue that the day is ending.

Try having your drink around 30-60 minutes before bed, or earlier if drinking liquids late tends to wake you during the night. For tart cherry juice specifically, one small insomnia study used its evening serving 1-2 hours before bedtime.

Pair your drink with calming activities like reading, meditating, stretching, or listening to soothing music. You can also make your environment part of the ritual by dimming the lights, stepping away from screens, and getting comfortable in your bedding. Repeating the same basic sequence as part of your nightly wind-down routine can help make bedtime feel less like an abrupt stop and more like a gradual transition.

If trouble falling asleep or staying asleep is frequent, persistent, or affecting your daytime life, talk with a healthcare professional about what may be contributing.

Which Bedtime Drink Is Right for You?

Tart cherry juice has some of the most direct sleep research on this list, while chamomile tea offers a naturally caffeine-free choice with research supporting certain aspects of sleep quality. Warm milk brings tryptophan and a long history as a bedtime ritual, while golden milk and apple cider offer warm, cozy options when the ritual itself is part of what helps you slow down.

You don’t need to find a magical drink. Choose one you enjoy, make it part of a consistent routine, and give yourself time to transition into rest.

This story was produced by Naturepedic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.