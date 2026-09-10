Where wage inequality is increasing and decreasing

SmartAsset reports that wage inequality is rising in states like California and New York, while narrowing in others like Oregon, highlighting varying economic dynamics.

Wage equality helps define how workers share in economic growth. When top earners pull far ahead of median workers, rising high-end pay concentrates gains among a relatively small group. According to the Economic Policy Institute, earnings inequality has "redistributed wages away from most workers" and stifled "broader-based wage growth." However, wider wage gaps may also reflect stronger rewards for specialized skills and experience, factors that can help drive productivity and economic expansion.

SmartAsset analyzed 90th-percentile wage thresholds — the wage level at which workers enter the top 10% of earners — in each of the 50 states over the preceding two years. Based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) data for May 2024 and May 2025, the study calculated how much that threshold exceeded the median wage, expressed as a percentage, and measured the year-over-year change in the disparity.

Key Findings

California and New York have the highest rates of wage inequality. The two states' high concentrations of executive roles, finance jobs, and large technology sectors may explain their outsized wage inequality. In New York, the top 10% of workers earn at least 164% more than the median worker; in California, that figure is 173%.

The two states' high concentrations of executive roles, finance jobs, and large technology sectors may explain their outsized wage inequality. In New York, the top 10% of workers earn at least 164% more than the median worker; in California, that figure is 173%. Pennsylvania and North Carolina had the largest year-over-year increases in wage inequality. In both states, the wage threshold for entering the top 10% rose 11 percentage points further above the median wage, as top-end wages increased faster than wages in the middle.

In both states, the wage threshold for entering the top 10% rose 11 percentage points further above the median wage, as top-end wages increased faster than wages in the middle. In half of the states, wage inequality narrowed. Twenty-five states saw the gap between the threshold for entering the top 10% and the median wage decrease, led by Oregon with an 11-percentage-point decline.

Twenty-five states saw the gap between the threshold for entering the top 10% and the median wage decrease, led by Oregon with an 11-percentage-point decline. North Dakota has the narrowest wage disparity. The Roughrider State is the only state where the median wage is at least half the wage threshold for entering the top 10%.

A data map of the US visualizing where wage inequality is increasing and decreasing. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

A table listing the top 20 states where wage inequality is increasing and decreasing. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

State-by-State Wage Disparity

Alabama

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,250

2025 median wage: $45,670

2025 wage disparity: 122%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,810

2024 median wage: $43,830

2024 wage disparity: 125%

Alaska

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $128,720

2025 median wage: $61,000

2025 wage disparity: 111%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $126,680

2024 median wage: $59,400

2024 wage disparity: 113%

Arizona

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $120,180

2025 median wage: $50,060

2025 wage disparity: 140%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $113,320

2024 median wage: $48,810

2024 wage disparity: 132%

Arkansas

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $94,740

2025 median wage: $43,630

2025 wage disparity: 117%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $89,460

2024 median wage: $41,020

2024 wage disparity: 118%

California

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $159,080

2025 median wage: $58,240

2025 wage disparity: 173%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $157,210

2024 median wage: $56,940

2024 wage disparity: 176%

Colorado

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $136,330

2025 median wage: $59,800

2025 wage disparity: 128%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $134,050

2024 median wage: $58,210

2024 wage disparity: 130%

Connecticut

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $135,790

2025 median wage: $59,690

2025 wage disparity: 127%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $133,860

2024 median wage: $58,400

2024 wage disparity: 129%

Delaware

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $127,690

2025 median wage: $52,190

2025 wage disparity: 145%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $124,260

2024 median wage: $51,030

2024 wage disparity: 144%

Florida

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $114,550

2025 median wage: $47,880

2025 wage disparity: 139%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $109,730

2024 median wage: $46,860

2024 wage disparity: 134%

Georgia

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $122,470

2025 median wage: $48,170

2025 wage disparity: 154%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $117,380

2024 median wage: $47,020

2024 wage disparity: 150%

Hawaii

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $123,660

2025 median wage: $56,320

2025 wage disparity: 120%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $119,830

2024 median wage: $53,260

2024 wage disparity: 125%

Idaho

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,240

2025 median wage: $47,970

2025 wage disparity: 115%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,220

2024 median wage: $46,470

2024 wage disparity: 116%

Illinois

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $127,770

2025 median wage: $51,960

2025 wage disparity: 146%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $124,560

2024 median wage: $50,000

2024 wage disparity: 149%

Indiana

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,160

2025 median wage: $47,860

2025 wage disparity: 111%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,520

2024 median wage: $46,930

2024 wage disparity: 110%

Iowa

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $99,630

2025 median wage: $48,540

2025 wage disparity: 105%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $97,870

2024 median wage: $47,670

2024 wage disparity: 105%

Kansas

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,250

2025 median wage: $48,010

2025 wage disparity: 115%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,270

2024 median wage: $46,850

2024 wage disparity: 114%

Kentucky

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,380

2025 median wage: $46,920

2025 wage disparity: 110%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $94,610

2024 median wage: $45,740

2024 wage disparity: 107%

Louisiana

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,110

2025 median wage: $45,520

2025 wage disparity: 120%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,180

2024 median wage: $43,770

2024 wage disparity: 124%

Maine

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $105,510

2025 median wage: $51,430

2025 wage disparity: 105%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $102,480

2024 median wage: $49,440

2024 wage disparity: 107%

Maryland

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $145,410

2025 median wage: $59,510

2025 wage disparity: 144%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $142,600

2024 median wage: $58,050

2024 wage disparity: 146%

Massachusetts

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $163,010

2025 median wage: $63,590

2025 wage disparity: 156%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $157,220

2024 median wage: $62,270

2024 wage disparity: 152%

Michigan

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $110,650

2025 median wage: $49,270

2025 wage disparity: 125%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,450

2024 median wage: $48,300

2024 wage disparity: 120%

Minnesota

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $125,730

2025 median wage: $56,920

2025 wage disparity: 121%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $121,500

2024 median wage: $53,810

2024 wage disparity: 126%

Mississippi

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $84,500

2025 median wage: $40,120

2025 wage disparity: 111%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $83,400

2024 median wage: $39,070

2024 wage disparity: 113%

Missouri

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $104,320

2025 median wage: $47,800

2025 wage disparity: 118%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,290

2024 median wage: $46,390

2024 wage disparity: 118%

Montana

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,610

2025 median wage: $48,740

2025 wage disparity: 106%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $97,510

2024 median wage: $47,360

2024 wage disparity: 106%

Nebraska

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,110

2025 median wage: $48,980

2025 wage disparity: 111%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,840

2024 median wage: $47,990

2024 wage disparity: 110%

Nevada

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,080

2025 median wage: $47,660

2025 wage disparity: 123%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,620

2024 median wage: $46,440

2024 wage disparity: 123%

New Hampshire

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $126,930

2025 median wage: $55,880

2025 wage disparity: 127%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $121,360

2024 median wage: $52,610

2024 wage disparity: 131%

New Jersey

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $142,750

2025 median wage: $58,570

2025 wage disparity: 144%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $137,680

2024 median wage: $57,230

2024 wage disparity: 141%

New Mexico

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $110,070

2025 median wage: $47,210

2025 wage disparity: 133%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,690

2024 median wage: $45,870

2024 wage disparity: 133%

New York

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $157,500

2025 median wage: $59,670

2025 wage disparity: 164%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $150,690

2024 median wage: $58,560

2024 wage disparity: 157%

North Carolina

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $119,640

2025 median wage: $47,970

2025 wage disparity: 149%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $112,040

2024 median wage: $46,950

2024 wage disparity: 139%

North Dakota

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,160

2025 median wage: $52,480

2025 wage disparity: 97%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $99,820

2024 median wage: $50,320

2024 wage disparity: 98%

Ohio

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $106,800

2025 median wage: $49,380

2025 wage disparity: 116%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,800

2024 median wage: $48,060

2024 wage disparity: 116%

Oklahoma

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,690

2025 median wage: $45,600

2025 wage disparity: 121%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $97,680

2024 median wage: $43,950

2024 wage disparity: 122%

Oregon

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $129,520

2025 median wage: $57,000

2025 wage disparity: 127%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $127,140

2024 median wage: $53,390

2024 wage disparity: 138%

Pennsylvania

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $117,860

2025 median wage: $49,690

2025 wage disparity: 137%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $109,710

2024 median wage: $48,550

2024 wage disparity: 126%

Rhode Island

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $128,120

2025 median wage: $56,780

2025 wage disparity: 126%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $123,300

2024 median wage: $54,040

2024 wage disparity: 128%

South Carolina

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,010

2025 median wage: $46,490

2025 wage disparity: 122%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $99,990

2024 median wage: $44,760

2024 wage disparity: 123%

South Dakota

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $94,900

2025 median wage: $47,080

2025 wage disparity: 102%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $89,190

2024 median wage: $45,620

2024 wage disparity: 96%

Tennessee

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $103,130

2025 median wage: $47,380

2025 wage disparity: 118%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $100,860

2024 median wage: $46,120

2024 wage disparity: 119%

Texas

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $125,220

2025 median wage: $48,620

2025 wage disparity: 158%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $121,180

2024 median wage: $47,500

2024 wage disparity: 155%

Utah

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $119,990

2025 median wage: $50,110

2025 wage disparity: 139%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $111,640

2024 median wage: $48,600

2024 wage disparity: 130%

Vermont

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $111,480

2025 median wage: $56,390

2025 wage disparity: 98%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $107,920

2024 median wage: $52,410

2024 wage disparity: 106%

Virginia

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $139,010

2025 median wage: $55,690

2025 wage disparity: 150%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $135,740

2024 median wage: $53,020

2024 wage disparity: 156%

Washington

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $153,630

2025 median wage: $62,990

2025 wage disparity: 144%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $145,620

2024 median wage: $61,590

2024 wage disparity: 136%

West Virginia

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $98,220

2025 median wage: $45,300

2025 wage disparity: 117%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $96,240

2024 median wage: $43,320

2024 wage disparity: 122%

Wisconsin

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $104,990

2025 median wage: $50,270

2025 wage disparity: 109%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $101,970

2024 median wage: $48,930

2024 wage disparity: 108%

Wyoming

2025 90th-percentile wage threshold: $104,190

2025 median wage: $50,270

2025 wage disparity: 107%

2024 90th-percentile wage threshold: $102,210

2024 median wage: $49,160

2024 wage disparity: 108%

Methodology

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) data for May 2024 and May 2025, the two most recent years for which data are available, were analyzed using statewide annual median wage estimates and 90th-percentile wage thresholds for all occupations. For many occupations, OEWS annual wage estimates are calculated by multiplying hourly wages by 2,080 hours and therefore may not reflect workers’ actual annual earnings. Wage disparity was calculated as the percentage by which the 90th-percentile threshold exceeded the median wage, and states were ranked by the percentage-point change in that disparity from 2024 to 2025. OEWS figures are survey-based estimates and may be subject to sampling and nonsampling error. OEWS excludes self-employed workers and does not cover certain agricultural workers, private household workers or military-specific occupations. Year-over-year shifts, particularly smaller movements, should be interpreted as estimates rather than exact changes. Accordingly, rankings based on small one- or two-percentage-point changes should be interpreted cautiously. This measure captures disparity between the middle and upper end of the wage distribution; it is not a comprehensive measure of inequality across all workers. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.