Donate to the K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon

Our 29th Annual K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon benefiting Dayton Children’s Hospital takes place on Friday, October 23rd. Join us as we raise money for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In the 29 years since its inception, the Cares For Kids Radiothon has raised nearly $6.3 million to secure life-saving equipment, supplies, expanded services, and an additional pediatric transport intensive care unit for the hospital.

This year, we will again we will have several major K99.1FM artists supporting this year’s radiothon so make sure you are listening to see what your favorite artists are doing to support Dayton Children’s and how you can too on October 23rd.

Ways To Donate

By Text: K99Kids to 34984





Thank you to our Radiothon Sponsors