Dolly Parton: Singer’s wit, humor was as sharp as her music

Dolly Parton will be remembered not only for her music, but also for her sharp wit and common sense beliefs.

Dolly Parton’s No. 1 singles -- 25 on the country music charts and two that topped the Billboard Hot 100 -- are a testament to her ability to tell compelling stories.

Parton -- who died on Tuesday at the age of 80 -- was more than a singer and actress. Her sense of humor and the ability to poke fun at herself made her more endearing to generations of fans.

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She could be sassy, off-color or hilarious -- sometimes, at the same time -- but many times, her perspectives, wisdom and ability to spin a good story about life were meaningful.

[ Dolly Parton dies at 80: Remembering an iconat 80: Remembering an icon ]

Here are 20 of Parton’s more memorable quotes and quips through the years.

“I always count my blessings, more than I count my money,” she told CBS News. “I don’t work for money, never did. It was the art, it was the job. I loved the work. And I’ve done well, and I’m thankful for it.”

“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!” she posted on X and has since been on numerous media platforms.

[ Dolly Parton: Tributes pour in for music legend ]

“I look totally artificial, but I am totally real, as a writer, as a professional, as a human being, Parton told Elle in 2019. ”A rhinestone shines just as good as a diamond.”

“Nothing’s ever easy. If it is, it ain’t worth it.” — Parton, from her 2020 book, “Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.”

“Now I usually try not to give advice. Information, yes, advice, no. But, what has worked for me may not work for you,” Parton said during her 2009 commencement address at the University of Tennessee. “Well, take for instance what has worked for me. Wigs. Tight clothes. Push-up bras.”

“I joke with God,” Parton told Playboy in a 1978 interview. “He don’t ever say nothin’ back.”

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain,” Parton wrote in her 1994 book, “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business.”

“I refuse to settle for something less than great. And if it takes a lifetime, then that’s how long I’ll wait,” Parton wrote in her 2012 book, “Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You.” ’Cause all I want is everything ... is that too much to ask?”

“(If you called me a hillbilly) it would’ve been something very natural, but I would have probably kicked your shins or something,” Parton told Barbara Walters during a 1978 interview.

“Making memories with those you love is what matters most in life.” -- 2023 news release, according to Rolling Stone.

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life,” from the 2016 book, “Pocket Dolly Wisdom: Witty Quotes and Wise Words from Dolly Parton.”

“I ain’t never gonna be old because I ain’t got time to be old,” Parton told Oprah Winfrey in an interview. “I can’t stop long enough to grow old. I’m just gonna be the best I can be at whatever age I am.”

“I’m very real where it counts, and that’s inside,” Parton told Walters in 1978.

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“I never tried quitting, and I never quit trying,” Parton, quoted by The Guardian.

When CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked Parton if it bothered her that “I Will Always Love You” was thought of as Whitney Houston’s song, she replied, “No. I always say, she can have the credit, as long as I get my cash!”

“I’m not offended by all the dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb — and I’m not blonde either,” from “Pocket Dolly Wisdom: Witty Quotes and Wise Words from Dolly Parton.”

“Above everything else I’ve done, I’ve always said I’ve got more guts than I’ve got talent.” — Parton told CBS News in 2006.

“I look so totally artificial, but I’ve always been the simplest person in the world,” Parton told Rolling Stone in 2003.

“When I get bored with what I’m doing now, I’ll try something else. Movies might be as boring as anything else,” Parton told Johnny Carson during a 1977 interview on “The Tonight Show.”

“When I’m done, I can rest in peace knowing I’ve done my best,” Parton wrote in her 2025 book, “Star of the Show. ”I hope that when my time comes, I’ll leave something behind that others can use to lift themselves up.”

0 of 50 Dolly Parton NASHVILLE - 1965: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1970: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton CIRCA 1972: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton 1974: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage with an acoustic guitar in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1975: Country singer Dolly Parton performs onstage wearing a yellow dress in circa 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton at a press reception at the Hilton Hotel, London, 1976. (Photo by Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) (Vincent McEvoy/Redferns) Dolly Parton UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) (David Redfern/Redferns) Dolly Parton Portrait of Dolly Parton at the Holiday Inn in Chicago, Illinois, April 30, 1977. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton 20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images) Dolly Parton UNITED STATES - AUGUST 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - 1978: Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Dolly Parton (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in a scene from the film 'Nine To Five', 1980. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Dolly Parton NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1981: Dolly Parton circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images) (REP/IMAGES/Getty Images) Dolly Parton PIGEON FORGE, TN - 1993: American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood circa 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton in publicity portrait for the film 'Rhinestone', 1984. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images) (20th Century Fox/Getty Images) Dolly Parton American country music singer and actress Dolly Parton poses with a People's Choice Award, March 13, 1988. She wears a white sequinned dress with transparent shoulders and long earrings. (Photo by Fotos International/Robert Scott/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1989: Singer and Actress Dolly Parton poses for a portrait in October 1989 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) (Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images) Dolly Parton Dolly Parton on the set of the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 1991. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton LONDON - JANUARY 17: American singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers at the Churchill Hotel to promote her new single "If" on January 17, 2003 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Dolly Parton BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 06: Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/WireImage) (Harry Herd/WireImage) Dolly Parton SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dolly Parton performs live on stage at Allphones Arena on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold/WireImage) Dolly Parton LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Dolly Parton performs on stage at the Echo Arena on June 8, 2014 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) (Richard Martin-Roberts/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) (Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images) Dolly Parton LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Recording artist Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACM2016/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/ACM2016) Dolly Parton PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 15: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Pure & Simple Tour at Mann Center For Performing Arts on June 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) (Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images) Dolly Parton THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0518 -- Pictured: Musical guest Dolly Parton performs on August 23, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Honoree Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Dolly Parton accepts the MusiCares Person of the Year award onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Dolly Parton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) Through the years Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Katy Perry (L) and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording A) Through the years Dolly Parton attends a press conference before a performance celebrating her 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry at The Grand Ole Opry on October 12, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the Netflix Premiere of Dolly Parton's "Heartstrings" on October 29, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix) Through the years Nile Rodgers and Dolly Parton attend We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,) Through the years In this screengrab released on April 18, Dolly Parton speaks at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) (Getty Images/Getty Images for ACM) Through the years Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Record holder FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Parton currently holds 10 Guinness World Records. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

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