Your guide to The 60th Annual CMA Awards
The CMA Awards are taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18th.
The CMA Awards are taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18th.
The "Choosin' Texas" singer finished one nomination shy of the CMA Awards' all-time single-year record, which was set by Alan Jackson in 2002.
Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins expressed disappointment after being denied requests to walk the CMA Awards red carpet.
Check out all the photos from the Big Machine Label Group CMA Awards Afterparty, which took place in Nashville, TN, on November 19th, 2025.