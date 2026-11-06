Your guide to The 60th Annual CMA Awards

Your guide to The 60th Annual CMA Awards

The CMA Awards are taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18th.

CMA Awards News & Photos

Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Zach Top and more to perform at the CMA Awards

By Woody

CMA Awards add Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, and more to performers list

By Woody

Sammy Kershaw is “hurt” after CMA red carpet denial

By Nancy Wilson

Taylor Swift to perform at CMAs for 1st time in 13 years

By Yi-Jin Yu

2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley leads with 9 nominations

The "Choosin' Texas" singer finished one nomination shy of the CMA Awards' all-time single-year record, which was set by Alan Jackson in 2002.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sammy Kershaw claims CMA Awards won’t let him on red carpet; Rodney Atkins makes similar claims

Sammy Kershaw and Rodney Atkins expressed disappointment after being denied requests to walk the CMA Awards red carpet.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lainey Wilson will return to host the 60th annual CMA Awards

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Brooks & Dunn to receive 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

By Woody

PHOTOS: Big Machine Label Group CMA Awards After Party

Check out all the photos from the Big Machine Label Group CMA Awards Afterparty, which took place in Nashville, TN, on November 19th, 2025.

By Jimmy Larrabee

Photos From CMA Week In Nashville

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