Remembering Dolly Parton: 1946-2026

Remembering Dolly Parton: 1946-2026

Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80 on August 25th after a brief battle with cancer. Below you will find more about the life, career, and legacy of the queen of country music.

Dolly Parton dies at 80: Remembering an icon

Iconic singer Dolly Parton has died at 80. Learn about her seven-decade career and her legacy.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
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