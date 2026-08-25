Remembering Dolly Parton: 1946-2026
Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80 on August 25th after a brief battle with cancer. Below you will find more about the life, career, and legacy of the queen of country music.
Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80 on August 25th after a brief battle with cancer. Below you will find more about the life, career, and legacy of the queen of country music.
Check out all the photos from across America as people pay tribute to and remember Dolly Parton.
Ohio leads the nation in enrolling children from birth to age 5 in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to young children.
Iconic singer Dolly Parton has died at 80. Learn about her seven-decade career and her legacy.
Dolly Parton was praised as a great singer and a loyal friend.
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered in Ohio to honor the life of Dolly Parton.
The iconic Queen of Country Music died today at the age of 80.
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is speaking on the passing of country music icon Dolly Parton.